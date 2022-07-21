HOMB’s Safe Harbor: Patience, Liquidity, Asset Quality, Capital, Reserves and Net Interest Margin Result in Record Setting Quarterly Revenue

CONWAY, Ark., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022:

MetricQ2 2022Q1 2022Q4 2021Q3 2021Q2 2021
Net income$16.0 million$64.9 million$73.4 million$75.0 million$79.1 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$97.0 million$61.6 million$74.0 million$74.3 million$76.5 million
Total revenue (net)$243.3 million$161.8 million$171.0 million$173.8 million$172.4 million
Income before income taxes$19.3 million$84.9 million$93.9 million$98.2 million$104.1 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$77.9 million$84.9 million$93.9 million$98.2 million$99.4 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$126.7 million$80.4 million$94.7 million$96.9 million$95.9 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)7.92%52.48%54.94%56.50%60.42%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)52.06%49.67%55.40%55.76%58.42%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage)
(PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)		32.00%52.48%54.94%56.50%57.66%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)52.06%49.67%55.40%55.76%55.66%
ROA0.26%1.43%1.62%1.68%1.81%
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)1.57%1.36%1.64%1.67%1.75%
NIM3.64%3.21%3.42%3.60%3.61%
Purchase accounting accretion$5.2 million$3.1 million$4.0 million$4.9 million$5.8 million
ROE1.78%9.58%10.63%10.97%11.92%
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)10.83%9.09%10.72%10.87%11.54%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)2.96%15.03%16.73%17.39%19.12%
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)17.94%14.26%16.87%17.23%18.50%
Diluted earnings per share$0.08$0.40$0.45$0.46$0.48
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted$0.47$0.37$0.45$0.45$0.46
Non-performing assets to total assets0.25%0.25%0.29%0.29%0.35%
Common equity tier 1 capital12.8%14.9%15.4%15.2%15.0%
Leverage9.8%10.8%11.1%11.0%10.9%
Tier 1 capital12.9%15.5%16.0%15.8%15.6%
Total risk-based capital16.6%21.6%19.8%19.6%19.5%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans2.11%2.34%2.41%2.41%2.36%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“Patience is not just the ability to wait; it’s what you do while you’re waiting. We have remained disciplined and implemented our defensive initiatives: not making low rate loans, not deploying all of our cash in low rate securities, paying off debt and managing our loan to deposit ratio, among other things. As it appears, the pendulum is about to swing back toward defensive stocks from growth stocks, and when it does, HOMB is sitting in the catbird seat,” said John Allison, Chairman.

“It was a very busy quarter, and I’m very pleased with the operating results. We are much farther ahead than I thought we would be after only one full quarter of the combined company. We expected a $100 million run rate for Happy by the second or third quarter of 2023, so this moves the ball down the field even quicker than we had hoped,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $16.0 million, or $0.08 earnings per share. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $80.9 million, or 0.44 earnings per share. However, when adjusting for merger related and other non-fundamental items, net income, as adjusted, (non-GAAP) was $97.0 million(1), or $0.47 earnings per share(1), and $158.6 million(1), or $0.86 earnings per share(1), for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. (“Happy”). As a result of the acquisition of Happy, which we completed on April 1, 2022, the Company recorded a $45.2 million provision for credit losses on loans for the CECL “double count,” an $11.4 million provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a $2.0 million provision for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity and incurred $48.7 million in merger expenses. The summation of these items reduced earnings by $107.3 million and earnings per share by $0.39 per share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Our net interest margin was 3.64% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.21% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The yield on loans was 5.27% and 5.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, as average loans increased from $9.94 billion to $13.84 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 0.31% as of June 30, 2022 from 0.19% as of March 31, 2022, as average balances increased from $10.22 billion to $13.80 billion.

During the second quarter of 2022, there was $602,000 of event interest income compared to event interest income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The reduction in event income reduced the net interest margin by one basis point for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $5.2 million and $3.1 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $48.4 million and $25.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase in accretion income increased the net interest margin by 4 basis points for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $201.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and $132.9 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 was the result of a $72.8 million increase in interest income partially offset by a $4.5 million increase in interest expense. The $72.8 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $52.3 million increase in loan interest income and a $15.6 million increase in investment income resulting from the acquisition of Happy during the quarter as well as the rising interest rate environment. The $4.5 million increase in interest expense was due to a $5.8 million increase in interest expense on deposits, which was partially offset by a $1.4 decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures. The increase in interest expense on deposits is a result of the acquisition of Happy during the quarter as well as the rising rate environment. The decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures is primarily the result of the Company paying off $300.0 million of subordinated debentures with a 5.265% rate on April 15, 2022 and issuing $300.0 million of new subordinated debt with a rate of 3.125% on January 18, 2022. In addition, the Company redeemed $78.9 million of trust preferred securities (“TRUPS”) during the quarter. The reduction in subordinated debt and the related interest expense was accretive to the net interest margin by 3 basis points.

The Company reported $44.6 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest income were $12.5 million from other service charges and fees, $10.1 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $6.0 million in mortgage lending income, $7.7 million from other income, $3.9 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $4.3 million from trust fees, $1.1 million increase in cash value of life insurance, and $658,000 from insurance commissions. These amounts were partially offset by a $1.8 million loss from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. The $3.9 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other includes $1.4 million in special dividends. The $7.7 million in other income includes $2.4 million in recoveries on historic losses of loans acquired that were written off prior to acquisition.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $165.5 million. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest expense were $65.8 million from salaries and employee benefits, $48.7 million in merger and acquisition expenses, $26.6 million in other expense, $14.3 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $10.1 million in data processing expenses. Included within non-interest expense was $2.1 million in TRUPS redemption fees. For the second quarter of 2022, our efficiency ratio was 66.31%; however, our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) was 46.02%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $13.92 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $10.05 billion at March 31, 2022. Total deposits were $19.58 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $14.58 billion at March 31, 2022. Total assets were $24.25 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $18.62 billion at March 31, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company experienced approximately $3.87 billion in loan growth. During the quarter we acquired $3.65 billion of loans, net of purchase accounting discounts, from Happy. Centennial CFG experienced $273.0 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $2.42 billion at June 30, 2022. Our legacy footprint experienced $20.1 million in organic loan growth and $74.6 million in PPP loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.25% at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $2.5 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2022 were $15.0 million, $33.3 million, $5.5 million, $813,000, $1.3 million and $4.7 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $60.6 million. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 were $15.0 million, $33.6 million, $5.7 million, $813,000, $1.3 million and $4.7 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $61.1 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $294.3 million at June 30, 2022, or 2.11% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses of $234.8 million, or 2.34% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance was primarily due to the Company recording a $16.8 million allowance on purchase credit deteriorated loans and a $45.2 million provision for credit losses on acquired loans as part of the Happy acquisition which was partially offset by $2.5 million in net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 2.12%(1) and 2.35%(1) at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 485.57% and 525.50% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $3.50 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $2.69 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of approximately $811.9 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $961.3 million of common stock, net of issuance costs, issued to the Happy shareholders which was partially offset by a $111.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net stock repurchases and share-based compensation activity of $20.1 million and an $18.0 million decrease in retained earnings. Book value per common share was $17.04 at June 30, 2022 compared to $16.41 at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.92(1) at June 30, 2022 compared to $10.32(1) at March 31, 2022.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 62 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets excluding excess liquidity; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions (including the effect of the PPP loans) that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the risk that the benefits from the acquisition of Happy may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, ongoing or future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and Happy operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Home and Happy; the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022.

 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
           
 (In thousands)  Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $287,451  $173,134  $119,908  $146,378  $182,226 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  2,528,925   3,446,324   3,530,407   3,133,878   2,759,027 
Cash and cash equivalents  2,816,376   3,619,458   3,650,315   3,280,256   2,941,253 
Investment securities - available-for sale, net of allowance for credit losses  3,791,509   2,957,322   3,119,807   3,150,608   3,053,712 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,366,781   499,265   -   -   - 
Total investment securities  5,158,290   3,456,587   3,119,807   3,150,608   3,053,712 
Loans receivable  13,923,873   10,052,714   9,836,089   9,901,100   10,199,175 
Allowance for credit losses  (294,267)  (234,768)  (236,714)  (238,673)  (240,451)
Loans receivable, net  13,629,606   9,817,946   9,599,375   9,662,427   9,958,724 
Bank premises and equipment, net  415,056   274,503   275,760   276,972   278,502 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  373   1,144   1,630   1,171   1,969 
Cash value of life insurance  211,811   105,623   105,135   104,638   104,132 
Accrued interest receivable  80,274   46,934   46,736   48,577   48,725 
Deferred tax asset, net  208,585   116,605   78,290   69,724   72,273 
Goodwill  1,398,400   973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles  63,410   23,624   25,045   26,466   27,886 
Other assets  270,987   182,546   177,020   171,192   166,991 
Total assets  $24,253,168  $18,617,995  $18,052,138  $17,765,056  $17,627,192 
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
           
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $6,036,583  $4,311,400  $4,127,878  $4,139,149  $4,076,570 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  12,424,192   9,461,393   9,251,805   8,813,326   8,744,900 
Time deposits  1,119,297   808,141   880,887   1,050,896   1,069,871 
Total deposits  19,580,072   14,580,934   14,260,570   14,003,371   13,891,341 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  118,573   151,151   140,886   141,002   150,540 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  400,000   400,000   400,000   400,000   400,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  197,503   131,339   113,868   113,721   118,415 
Subordinated debentures  458,455   667,868   371,093   370,900   370,707 
Total liabilities   20,754,603   15,931,292   15,286,417   15,028,994   14,931,003 
           
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock  2,053   1,638   1,637   1,640   1,645 
Capital surplus  2,426,271   1,485,524   1,487,373   1,492,588   1,501,615 
Retained earnings  1,286,146   1,304,098   1,266,249   1,215,831   1,163,810 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (215,905)  (104,557)  10,462   26,003   29,119 
Total stockholders' equity   3,498,565   2,686,703   2,765,721   2,736,062   2,696,189 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  $24,253,168  $18,617,995  $18,052,138  $17,765,056  $17,627,192 



 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
               
   Quarter Ended  Six Months Ended
(In thousands) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021
 Interest income:              
Loans $181,779  $129,442 $136,750  $142,609  $141,684  $311,221 $292,601 
Investment securities              
Taxable  20,941   9,080  8,121   8,495   7,185   30,021  13,438 
Tax-exempt  7,725   4,707  4,827   4,839   4,905   12,432  9,976 
Deposits - other banks  6,565   1,673  1,281   1,117   707   8,238  1,117 
Federal funds sold  3   1  -   -   -   4  - 
Total interest income  217,013   144,903  150,979   157,060   154,481   361,916  317,132 
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  10,729   4,894  5,155   5,642   6,434   15,623  14,139 
Federal funds purchased  2   -  -   -   -   2  - 
FHLB borrowed funds  1,896   1,875  1,916   1,917   1,896   3,771  3,771 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  187   108  98   102   107   295  297 
Subordinated debentures  5,441   6,878  4,790   4,788   4,792   12,319  9,585 
Total interest expense  18,255   13,755  11,959   12,449   13,229   32,010  27,792 
Net interest income   198,758   131,148  139,020   144,611   141,252   329,906  289,340 
Provision for credit losses on acquired loans  45,170   -  -   -   -   45,170  - 
Provision for credit losses on acquired unfunded commitments  11,410   -  -   -   -   11,410  - 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  -   -  -   -   (4,752)  -  (4,752)
Provision for credit losses on acquired investment securities  2,005   -  -   -   -   2,005  - 
Total credit loss expense (benefit)  58,585   -  -   -   (4,752)  58,585  (4,752)
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)  140,173   131,148  139,020   144,611   146,004   271,321  294,092 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  10,084   6,140  6,217   5,941   5,116   16,224  10,118 
Other service charges and fees  12,541   7,733  11,133   8,051   9,659   20,274  17,267 
Trust fees  4,320   574  515   479   444   4,894  966 
Mortgage lending income  5,996   3,916  5,359   5,948   6,202   9,912  14,369 
Insurance commissions  658   480  387   586   478   1,138  970 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,140   492  501   509   537   1,632  1,039 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  3,945   698  919   2,661   2,646   4,643  11,255 
Gain on SBA loans  -   95  792   439   1,149   95  1,149 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  2   16  (19)  (34)  (23)  18  (52)
Gain on OREO, net  9   478  737   246   619   487  1,020 
Gain on securities, net  -   -  -   -   -   -  219 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (1,801)  2,125  85   61   1,250   324  7,032 
Other income  7,687   7,922  5,338   4,322   3,043   15,609  11,044 
Total non-interest income  44,581   30,669  31,964   29,209   31,120   75,250  76,396 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  65,795   43,551  43,765   42,469   42,462   109,346  84,521 
Occupancy and equipment  14,256   9,144  9,047   9,305   9,042   23,400  18,279 
Data processing expense  10,094   7,039  6,493   6,024   5,893   17,133  11,763 
Merger and acquisition expenses  48,731   863  880   1,006   -   49,594  - 
Other operating expenses  26,606   16,299  16,865   16,815   15,585   42,905  31,285 
Total non-interest expense  165,482   76,896  77,050   75,619   72,982   242,378  145,848 
Income before income taxes   19,272   84,921  93,934   98,201   104,142   104,193  224,640 
Income tax expense  3,294   20,029  20,577   23,209   25,072   23,323  53,968 
Net income  $15,978  $64,892 $73,357  $74,992  $79,070  $80,870 $170,672 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021
PER SHARE DATA              
Diluted earnings per common share $0.08  $0.40  $0.45  $0.46  $0.48  $0.44  $1.03 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)   0.47   0.37   0.45   0.45   0.46   0.86   0.93 
Basic earnings per common share  0.08   0.40   0.45   0.46   0.48   0.44   1.03 
Dividends per share - common  0.165   0.165   0.14   0.14   0.14   0.33   0.28 
Book value per common share  17.04   16.41   16.90   16.68   16.39   17.04   16.39 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  9.92   10.32   10.80   10.59   10.31   9.92   10.31 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
               
Average common shares outstanding  205,683   163,787   163,859   164,126   164,781   184,851   165,018 
Average diluted shares outstanding  206,015   164,196   164,306   164,603   165,226   185,223   165,314 
End of period common shares outstanding  205,291   163,758   163,699   164,008   164,488   205,291   164,488 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
               
Return on average assets (ROA)  0.26%  1.43%  1.62%  1.68%  1.81%  0.75%  2.01%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  1.57%  1.36%  1.64%  1.67%  1.75%  1.48%  1.81%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  0.31%  1.54%  1.75%  1.81%  1.95%  0.83%  2.16%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.70%  1.46%  1.76%  1.79%  1.89%  1.60%  1.95%
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity (non-GAAP)(1)  0.29%  1.74%  1.96%  1.98%  2.09%  0.88%  2.26%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity (non-GAAP)(1)  1.79%  1.65%  1.97%  1.96%  2.03%  1.73%  2.04%
Return on average common equity (ROE)  1.78%  9.58%  10.63%  10.97%  11.92%  5.14%  13.02%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  10.83%  9.09%  10.72%  10.87%  11.54%  10.08%  11.75%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  2.96%  15.03%  16.73%  17.39%  19.12%  8.32%  20.98%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  17.94%  14.26%  16.87%  17.23%  18.50%  16.31%  18.92%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  3.30%  15.28%  16.97%  17.64%  19.38%  8.62%  21.24%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  18.29%  14.50%  17.11%  17.47%  18.76%  16.61%  19.18%
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021
Efficiency ratio  66.31%  46.15%  43.79%  42.26%  41.09%  58.26%  38.71%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  46.02%  47.33%  43.48%  42.29%  42.07%  46.53%  41.35%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  3.64%  3.21%  3.42%  3.60%  3.61%  3.46%  3.81%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $2,471  $1,738  $1,736  $1,748  $1,774  $4,209  $3,667 
Total revenue (net)  243,339   161,817   170,984   173,820   172,372   405,156   365,736 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  77,857   84,921   93,934   98,201   99,390   162,778   219,888 
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  126,683   80,371   94,729   96,919   95,940   207,054   197,257 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  7.92%  52.48%  54.94%  56.50%  60.42%  25.72%  61.42%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  52.06%  49.67%  55.40%  55.76%  58.42%  51.10%  55.23%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  32.00%  52.48%  54.94%  56.50%  57.66%  40.18%  60.12%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  52.06%  49.67%  55.40%  55.76%  55.66%  51.10%  53.93%
Total purchase accounting accretion $5,177  $3,089  $4,001  $4,868  $5,797  $8,266  $11,282 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  48,432   25,359   28,882   33,320   38,568   35,814   41,218 
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
               
Advertising $2,117  $1,266  $1,411  $1,204  $1,194  $3,383  $2,240 
Amortization of intangibles  2,477   1,421   1,420   1,421   1,421   3,898   2,842 
Electronic banking expense  3,352   2,538   2,442   2,521   2,616   5,890   4,854 
Directors' fees  375   404   422   395   414   779   797 
Due from bank service charges  396   270   257   265   273   666   522 
FDIC and state assessment  2,390   1,668   1,353   1,648   1,108   4,058   2,471 
Insurance  973   770   801   749   787   1,743   1,568 
Legal and accounting  1,061   797   749   1,050   1,058   1,858   1,904 
Other professional fees  2,254   1,609   1,754   1,787   1,796   3,863   3,409 
Operating supplies  995   754   489   474   465   1,749   952 
Postage  556   306   352   301   292   862   630 
Telephone  384   337   343   371   365   721   711 
Other expense  9,276   4,159   5,072   4,629   3,796   13,435   8,385 
Total other operating expenses $26,606  $16,299  $16,865  $16,815  $15,585  $42,905  $31,285 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
           
Total loans to total deposits  71.11%  68.94%  68.97%  70.71%  73.42%
Common equity to assets  14.43%  14.43%  15.32%  15.40%  15.30%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  8.94%  9.59%  10.36%  10.36%  10.20%
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,092,539  $3,810,383  $3,889,284  $4,005,841  $4,144,375 
Construction/land development  2,595,384   1,856,096   1,850,050   1,742,687   1,541,482 
Agricultural  329,106   142,920   130,674   138,881   126,293 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  1,708,221   1,223,890   1,274,953   1,273,988   1,316,485 
Multifamily residential  389,633   248,650   280,837   274,131   332,256 
Total real estate  10,114,883   7,281,939   7,425,798   7,435,528   7,460,891 
Consumer  1,106,343   1,059,342   825,519   814,732   824,938 
Commercial and industrial  2,187,771   1,510,205   1,386,747   1,414,079   1,612,826 
Agricultural  324,630   48,095   43,920   68,272   69,152 
Other  190,246   153,133   154,105   168,489   231,368 
Loans receivable $13,923,873  $10,052,714  $9,836,089  $9,901,100  $10,199,175 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (net of discounts) (included in total loans receivable)  37,204   59,609   112,814   241,476   473,894 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $234,768  $236,714  $238,673  $240,451  $242,932 
Allowance for credit losses on PCD loans - Happy acquisition  16,816   -   -   -   - 
Loans charged off  3,265   2,310   3,125   2,469   3,023 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  778   364   1,166   691   542 
Net loans charged off  2,487   1,946   1,959   1,778   2,481 
Provision for credit losses - Happy acquisition  45,170   -   -   -   - 
Balance, end of period $294,267  $234,768  $236,714  $238,673  $240,451 
Net charge-offs to average total loans  0.07%  0.08%  0.08%  0.07%  0.09%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  2.11%  2.34%  2.41%  2.41%  2.36%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans  2.12%  2.35%  2.43%  2.47%  2.47%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $44,170  $44,629  $47,158  $47,604  $55,269 
Loans past due 90 days or more  16,432   46   3,035   3,311   3,667 
Total non-performing loans  60,602   44,675   50,193   50,915   58,936 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  373   1,144   1,630   1,171   1,969 
Other non-performing assets  104   -   -   -   - 
Total other non-performing assets  477   1,144   1,630   1,171   1,969 
Total non-performing assets $61,079  $45,819  $51,823  $52,086  $60,905 
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  485.57%  525.50%  471.61%  468.77%  407.99%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.44%  0.44%  0.51%  0.51%  0.58%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.25%  0.25%  0.29%  0.29%  0.35%
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $3,252,674 $6,565 0.81% $3,497,894 $1,673 0.19%
Federal funds sold  1,857  3 0.65%  1,751  1 0.23%
Investment securities - taxable  3,817,209  20,941 2.20%  2,486,401  9,080 1.48%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,270,602  10,055 3.17%  850,722  6,284 3.00%
Loans receivable - FTE  13,838,687  181,920 5.27%  9,937,993  129,603 5.29%
Total interest-earning assets  22,181,029  219,484 3.97%  16,774,761  146,641 3.55%
Non-earning assets  2,607,336      1,618,314    
Total assets $24,788,365     $18,393,075    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $12,632,612 $9,770 0.31% $9,363,793 $3,873 0.17%
Time deposits  1,170,860  959 0.33%  854,593  1,021 0.48%
Total interest-bearing deposits  13,803,472  10,729 0.31%  10,218,386  4,894 0.19%
Federal funds purchased  869  2 0.92%  -  - -%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  123,011  187 0.61%  137,565  108 0.32%
FHLB borrowed funds  400,000  1,896 1.90%  400,000  1,875 1.90%
Subordinated debentures  568,187  5,441 3.84%  611,888  6,878 4.56%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,895,539  18,255 0.49%  11,367,839  13,755 0.49%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  6,138,497      4,155,894    
Other liabilities  162,571      121,362    
Total liabilities  21,196,607      15,645,095    
Shareholders' equity  3,591,758      2,747,980    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $24,788,365     $18,393,075    
Net interest spread     3.48%     3.06%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $201,229 3.64%   $132,886 3.21%



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
             
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $3,374,606 $8,238 0.49% $2,096,452 $1,117 0.11%
Federal funds sold  1,805  4 0.45%  84  - -%
Investment securities - taxable  3,155,481  30,021 1.92%  1,774,026  13,438 1.53%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,061,822  16,339 3.10%  856,332  13,259 3.12%
Loans receivable - FTE  11,899,115  311,523 5.28%  10,780,972  292,985 5.48%
Total interest-earning assets  19,492,829  366,125 3.79%  15,507,866  320,799 4.17%
Non-earning assets  2,115,558      1,599,393    
Total assets $21,608,387     $17,107,259    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,007,232 $13,643 0.25% $8,512,714 $8,677 0.21%
Time deposits  1,013,600  1,980 0.39%  1,166,121  5,462 0.94%
   Total interest-bearing deposits  12,020,832  15,623 0.26%  9,678,835  14,139 0.29%
Federal funds purchased  437  2 0.92%  -  - -%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  130,248  295 0.46%  158,628  297 0.38%
FHLB borrowed funds  400,000  3,771 1.90%  400,000  3,771 1.90%
Subordinated debentures  589,917  12,319 4.21%  370,518  9,585 5.22%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  13,141,434  32,010 0.49%  10,607,981  27,792 0.53%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  5,152,673      3,724,854    
Other liabilities  142,080      131,446    
Total liabilities  18,436,187      14,464,281    
Shareholders' equity  3,172,200      2,642,978    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $21,608,387     $17,107,259    
Net interest spread     3.30%     3.64%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $334,115 3.46%   $293,007 3.81%



 Home BancShares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Reconciliations 
(Unaudited) 
                
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021 
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $15,978  $64,892  $73,357  $74,992  $79,070  $80,870  $170,672  
Pre-tax adjustments               
Merger and acquisition expenses  48,731   863   880   1,006   -   49,594   -  
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition  58,585   -   -   -   -   58,585   -  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  1,801   (2,125)  (85)  (61)  (1,250)  (324)  (7,032) 
Special dividend from equity investment  (1,434)  -   -   (2,227)  (2,200)  (1,434)  (10,273) 
TRUPS redemption fees  2,081   -   -   -   -   2,081   -  
Recoveries on historic losses  (2,353)  (3,288)  -   -   -   (5,641)  (5,107) 
Gain on securities  -   -   -   -   -   -   (219) 
Total pre-tax adjustments  107,411   (4,550)  795   (1,282)  (3,450)  102,861   (22,631) 
Tax-effect of adjustments  26,396   (1,220)  188   (587)  (888)  25,176   (5,915) 
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  81,015   (3,330)  607   (695)  (2,562)  77,685   (16,716) 
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $96,993  $61,562  $73,964  $74,297  $76,508  $158,555  $153,956  
                
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  206,015   164,196   164,306   164,603   165,226   185,223   165,314  
                
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.08  $0.40  $0.45  $0.46  $0.48  $0.44  $1.03  
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  0.39   (0.03)  0.00   (0.01)  (0.02)  0.42   (0.10) 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.47  $0.37  $0.45  $0.45  $0.46  $0.86  $0.93  
                
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS               
                
Return on average assets: (A/E)  0.26%  1.43%  1.62%  1.68%  1.81%  0.75%  2.01% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  1.57%  1.36%  1.64%  1.67%  1.75%  1.48%  1.81% 
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  0.31%  1.54%  1.75%  1.81%  1.95%  0.83%  2.16% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  1.70%  1.46%  1.76%  1.79%  1.89%  1.60%  1.95% 
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity: (A/(E-G))  0.29%  1.74%  1.96%  1.98%  2.09%  0.88%  2.26% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity: ((A+D)/(E-G))  1.79%  1.65%  1.97%  1.96%  2.03%  1.73%  2.04% 
                
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $15,978  $64,892  $73,357  $74,992  $79,070  $80,870  $170,672  
Amortization of intangibles (B)  2,477   1,421   1,420   1,421   1,421   3,898   2,842  
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  1,854   1,049   1,054   1,055   1,055   2,903   2,098  
Adjustments after-tax (D)  81,015   (3,330)  607   (695)  (2,562)  77,685   (16,716) 
Average assets (E)  24,788,365   18,393,075   17,914,727   17,695,226   17,491,359   21,608,387   17,107,259  
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (F)  1,423,466   997,338   998,760   1,000,175   1,001,598   1,211,580   1,002,301  
                
Average interest bearing cash balance  3,252,674   3,497,894   3,261,846   2,914,785   2,577,101   3,374,606   2,096,452  
Average historical interest bearing cash balance  225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000  
Average excess cash balance (G)  3,027,674   3,272,894   3,036,846   2,689,785   2,352,101   3,149,606   1,871,452  



 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY              
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  1.78%  9.58%  10.63%  10.97%  11.92%  5.14%  13.02%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  10.83%  9.09%  10.72%  10.87%  11.54%  10.08%  11.75%
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))  2.96%  15.03%  16.73%  17.39%  19.12%  8.32%  20.98%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  17.94%  14.26%  16.87%  17.23%  18.50%  16.31%  18.92%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  3.30%  15.28%  16.97%  17.64%  19.38%  8.62%  21.24%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  18.29%  14.50%  17.11%  17.47%  18.76%  16.61%  19.18%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $15,978  $64,892  $73,357  $74,992  $79,070  $80,870  $170,672 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  17,832   65,941   74,411   76,047   80,125   83,773   172,770 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  81,015   (3,330)  607   (695)  (2,562)  77,685   (16,716)
Average common equity (D)  3,591,758   2,747,980   2,738,305   2,710,953   2,660,147   3,172,200   2,642,978 
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)  1,423,466   997,338   998,760   1,000,175   1,001,598   1,211,580   1,002,301 
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E))  66.31%  46.15%  43.79%  42.26%  41.09%  58.26%  38.71%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I))  46.02%  47.33%  43.48%  42.29%  42.07%  46.53%  41.35%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  7.92%  52.48%  54.94%  56.50%  60.42%  25.72%  61.42%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  52.06%  49.67%  55.40%  55.76%  58.42%  51.10%  55.23%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $77,857  $84,921  $93,934  $98,201  $99,390  $162,778  $219,888 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G) $126,683  $80,371  $94,729  $96,919  $95,940  $207,054  $197,257 
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  32.00%  52.48%  54.94%  56.50%  57.66%  40.18%  60.12%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C)  52.06%  49.67%  55.40%  55.76%  55.66%  51.10%  53.93%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $19,272  $84,921  $93,934  $98,201  $104,142  $104,193  $224,640 
Net interest income (B)  198,758   131,148   139,020   144,611   141,252   329,906   289,340 
Non-interest income (C)  44,581   30,669   31,964   29,209   31,120   75,250   76,396 
Non-interest expense (D)  165,482   76,896   77,050   75,619   72,982   242,378   145,848 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  2,471   1,738   1,736   1,748   1,774   4,209   3,667 
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  107,411   (4,550)  795   (1,282)  (3,450)  102,861   (22,631)
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G)  58,585   -   -   -   -   58,585   - 
Amortization of intangibles (H)  2,477   1,421   1,420   1,421   1,421   3,898   2,842 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $(1,801) $2,125  $85  $61  $1,250  $324  $7,032 
Gain on OREO  9   478   737   246   619   487   1,020 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  2   16   (19)  (34)  (23)  18   (52)
Special dividend from equity investment  1,434   -   -   2,227   2,200   1,434   10,273 
Gain on securities  -   -   -   -   -   -   219 
Recoveries on historic losses  2,353   3,288   -   -   -   5,641   5,107 
  Total non-interest income adjustments (I) $1,997  $5,907  $803  $2,500  $4,046  $7,904  $23,599 
               
Non-interest expense:              
Merger and acquisition expenses  48,731   863   880   1,006   -   49,594   - 
TRUPS redemption fees  2,081   -   -   -   -   2,081   - 
  Total non-interest expense adjustments (J) $50,812  $863  $880  $1,006  $-  $51,675  $- 



 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
           
  Quarter Ended
  Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE          
Book value per common share: (A/B) $17.04  $16.41  $16.90  $16.68  $16.39 
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  9.92   10.32   10.80   10.59   10.31 
           
Total stockholders' equity (A) $3,498,565  $2,686,703  $2,765,721  $2,736,062  $2,696,189 
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  205,291   163,758   163,699   164,008   164,488 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,400   973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  63,410   23,624   25,045   26,466   27,886 
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS          
Equity to assets: (B/A)  14.43%  14.43%  15.32%  15.40%  15.30%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  8.94%  9.59%  10.36%  10.36%  10.20%
           
Total assets (A) $24,253,168  $18,617,995  $18,052,138  $17,765,056  $17,627,192 
Total stockholders' equity (B)  3,498,565   2,686,703   2,765,721   2,736,062   2,696,189 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,400   973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  63,410   23,624   25,045   26,466   27,886 

 

 