Teeth Whitening Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Distribution Channel

The rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits, and technological advancements in teeth whitening products are driving the global teeth whitening market growth. Further, increasing online purchasing, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in dental techniques are likely to boost the market growth in the coming years.



Teeth whitening is one of the most popular cosmetic dental treatments that offer a quick, noninvasive, and affordable way to improve a smile.Three available prominent teeth whitening options are based on different peroxide concentrations and applications.



Namely, the options are in-office whitening, professionally dispensed take-home kits, and over-the-counter products.The public demands whiter, more perfect smiles; many teeth whitening options have been made available in response.



These include at-home products such as toothpaste, gels, and films and in-office systems that use products containing highly concentrated bleaching agents under professional supervision.Teeth whitening treatments are considered safe when procedures are followed as directed.



Laser teeth whitening, also known as power teeth whitening, is another type of teeth whitening system that a dentist can offer. A whitening product is smeared on the teeth and then exposed to light or laser to activate the whitening. Laser whitening takes about an hour. Teeth whitening is not permanent as it varies from person to person. The whitening effect will not last as long if someone smokes or drinks beverages regularly, as these might stain the teeth. A few risks associated with tooth whitening include roughening and softening of the tooth surface, increased potential for demineralization, degradation of tooth restorations, and unacceptable color change.

Oral and dental hygiene is essential to avoid oral diseases.Good oral health can be achieved by maintaining good habits and hygiene.



The rising rate of teeth discoloration and other dental care issues such as bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease, extrinsic and intrinsic dental stains, dental caries, malocclusion, and others are affecting people globally. Teeth discoloration can occur due to surface stains or changes in tooth material.

To increase awareness about oral hygiene and teeth whitening, many private and government organizations conduct conferences, surveys, and programs globally to decrease the risks of oral diseases.For instance, the “International Conference on Cosmetic Dentistry and Teeth Whitening” was held in Oslo, Norway, in June 2020.



The conference aimed at exchanging and sharing research results on several aspects of cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening. Thus, the growing awareness of oral hygiene is expected to offer growth opportunities for the global teeth whitening market.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global teeth whitening market grew steadily.The COVID-19 outbreak severely affected several markets, such as medical systems, in various regions.



The pandemic had significantly impacted the global teeth whitening market.The COVID-19 pandemic had spotlighted the focus on personal hygiene and home dental aesthetics.



The pandemic increased the market growth in the recent past and is expected to follow a similar trend over the forecast period.Moreover, studies conducted by Colgate-Palmolive suggest that certain oral care products may play a role in temporarily reducing the amount of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the mouth.



Laboratory tests found that certain toothpaste types containing zinc, stannous fluoride, amine fluoride, and mouthwashes containing cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC), hydrogen peroxide, and chlorhexidine, or stannous fluoride/amine fluoride neutralized the virus by more than 99%. According to SmileDirectClub, a company that sells clear aligners and teeth whitening kits, in 2021, there was a 47% increase in teeth whitening and a similar rise in teeth straightening. SmileDirectClub Inc. had planned to expand its whitening product line with its new fast-dissolving Whitening Strips in January 2022.

The global teeth whitening market is bifurcated into product and distribution channel.Based on product, the global teeth whitening market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and others.



The whitening toothpaste segment is expected to dominate the market due to its ease of accessibility, convenience, and less expensive alternative to other teeth whitening products.

Based on the distribution channel, the global teeth whitening market is bifurcated into offline and online. The offline segment held a larger market share in 2022, and is also expected to dominate during the forecast period.

A few of the vital primary and secondary sources included in the report are the Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association.

