Global Sachet Packaging Market Estimated to Reach $11.7 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global Sachet Packaging Market finds that the increasing demand from various industry verticals such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages, among others is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing demand for convenient & small-size packaging along with the increase in product developments and collaborations. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 8.7 Billion in 2021.



The Global Sachet Packaging Market size is forecasted to reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Sachet Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum Foil), by Pack Size (1 ml - 10 ml, 11 ml - 20 ml, 21 ml - 30 ml, Above 30 ml), by Packaging Machinery (Vertical Form-Fill-Seal Machines (VFFS), Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Machines (HFFS), by Application (Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Sealants & Adhesives, Lubricants & Solvents, Tobacco), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sachet-packaging-market-1746/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Sachet Packaging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% during the forecast period.

The Sachet Packaging market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 8.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Sachet Packaging market.



Market Dynamics :

Increasing Demand from Various Industry Verticals to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing demand from various industry verticals such as the Cosmetics industry, Pharmaceuticals industry, and Food & Beverage industry, among others, is anticipated to augment the growth of the Sachet Packaging Market during the forecast period. Sachets are small quantity sampling packages that typically contain 3-5 ml of the product. Sachets are a common drug form used in the Pharmaceutical industry for the packaging of Powders, Diet Supplements, Dry Syrups, and Other Products. In the Cosmetics industry, the packaging of shampoos and conditioners is one of the significant applications of single-use sachets due to the price-sensitive consumers in emerging economies. Further, it can also be used in the packaging of Fragrances, Liquid Soap, Toothpaste, Lotions, Gel, Make-Up Remover, Towelettes, Wet Tissues, and Others. Also, in the Food & Beverage industry, sachets can be used for packaging products such as Sauces, Toppings, Jam, Yogurt, Salad Dressing, Electrolytes, Energy Drinks, Freeze Pops, Drink Mixes, Sweeteners, Mouth Fresheners, Coffee Powder, Pre-Mixes, Seasoning Powders, and Other Products. Thus, owing to the demand from various applications, the demand for sachet packaging is expected to increase in the coming days.

Growing Demand for Convenient & Small-size Packaging

The growing demand for convenient, small-size, and hygienic packaging will drive the demand for sachet packaging. Food manufacturers are beginning to recognize the importance of preventing future pandemic outbreaks. This will increase demand for flexible packaging solutions such as sachets. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the demand for hand sanitizers has increased in order to implement basic hygiene practices. The majority of sanitizers are packaged in sachets, which fuels the global sachet packaging market's growth prospects. Furthermore, the economical packaging of sachets is cost-effective for both packaging and distribution activities because it reduces product wastage, resulting in high demand. However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, production of sachet packaging has decreased, allowing alternatives such as flexible packaging and stick packaging to take their place. As a result, it is expected to hamper market growth. Moreover, the growing use of recyclable and sustainable materials for manufacturing sachets is expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market within the estimated timeframe.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/sachet-packaging-market-1746/0

Benefits of Purchasing Sachet Packaging Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Sachet Packaging Market:

Material Type Plastic Paper Aluminum Foil Other Materials

Pack Size 1 ml - 10 ml 11 ml - 20 ml 21 ml - 30 ml Above 30 ml

Packaging Machinery Vertical Form-Fill-Seal Machines (VFFS) Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Machines (HFFS)

Application Food Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Industrial Sealants & Adhesives Lubricants & Solvents Tobacco Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/sachet-packaging-market-1746

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the packaging industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Sachet Packaging Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sachet Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum Foil), by Pack Size (1 ml - 10 ml, 11 ml - 20 ml, 21 ml - 30 ml, Above 30 ml), by Packaging Machinery (Vertical Form-Fill-Seal Machines (VFFS), Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Machines (HFFS)), by Application (Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Sealants & Adhesives, Lubricants & Solvents, Tobacco), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Sachet Packaging Market

Asia Pacific dominated the Global Sachet Packaging Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising demand from various industries in the developing economies of the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for small size and cost-effective packaging in the region is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the increase in product developments in collaboration with the players is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in Sachet Packaging Market:

Glenroy Inc.

Amcor PLC

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

Pro Ampac LLC

AE Adams (Henfield) Ltd.

Paharpur 3P

RCP Ranstadt GmbH

Sharp Packaging Services

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi PLC

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Printpack Inc.

Lindopharm GmbH

American Packaging Corporation

Transcontinental Inc.

Schur Flexibles Group

Deve-Pack

Uflex Ltd.

Amber Packaging Industries LLC

Recent Developments:

April 2021: Pro Ampac announced the acquisition of El Dorado Packaging (“El Dorado”), a leading producer of consumer and industrial multi-wall packaging solutions. With this acquisition Pro Ampac tends to increase its multi-wall bag product offering into flour and food ingredients markets, while strengthening its paper packaging capabilities in industrial markets.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Sachet Packaging Market?

How will the Sachet Packaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Sachet Packaging Market?

What is the Sachet Packaging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Sachet Packaging Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Sachet Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Material Type



• Plastic



• Paper



• Aluminum Foil



• Other Materials



• Pack Size



• 1 ml - 10 ml



• 11 ml - 20 ml



• 21 ml - 30 ml



• Above 30 ml



• Packaging Machinery



• Vertical Form-Fill-Seal Machines (VFFS)



• Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Machines (HFFS)



• Application



• Food



• Personal Care & Cosmetics



• Pharmaceuticals



• Industrial



• Sealants & Adhesives



• Lubricants & Solvents



• Tobacco



• Other Applications



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K.



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Glenroy Inc.



• Amcor PLC



• Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH



• Huhtamaki Oyj



• ProAmpac LLC



• AE Adams (Henfield) Ltd.



• Paharpur 3P



• RCP Ranstadt GmbH



• Sharp Packaging Services



• Sealed Air Corporation



• Mondi PLC



• Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.



• Printpack Inc.



• Lindopharm GmbH



• American Packaging Corporation



• Transcontinental Inc.



• Schur Flexibles Group



• Deve-Pack



• Uflex Ltd.



• Amber Packaging Industries LLC Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sachet-packaging-market-1746/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (PVC, PET, PO), by Thickness (85-125 Micron, 126-150 Micron, Below 85 Micron, Above 150 Micron), by Coating Type (Single Sided, Double Sided), by Application (Wafer Dicing, Package Dicing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Paper Straws Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Printed Paper Straw, Non-Printed Paper Straw), by Material (Virgin Kraft Paper, Recycled Paper), by Straw Length (<7 cm, 7 - 10 cm, 10 - 15 cm, >15 cm), by Sales Channel (Manufacturers, Distributers, Retailers, E-Retail), by End-Use (Food Service, Institutional, Household), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Bulk Container Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Flexi Tanks, Bulk Containers, Bulk Container Liners, Other Products), by Material (Plastic, Metals, Other Materials (Wood, Fiber, Paper Board), by End-Use (Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Food & Beverages, Paints), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Breathable Tape Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Non-Woven Tape, PET Tape, Other Types), by Material Type (Paper, Polyethylene (PE), Non-Woven Fabric, Other Material Types), by Product Type (Medical Adhesive Tape, Cloth Adhesive Tape, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape, Waterproof Tape), by End-User (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care, Other Product Types), by Application (Fixation, Would Dressing, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: