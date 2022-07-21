Aluf Holdings Inc. to Begin Development of Digital Healthcare Device

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX), a holding company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiaries in the development and sale of proprietary software, bringing to market advanced technologies and business management solutions, announced today their plans in the development of digital healthcare devices. The development of the device is in collaboration with SBN Group Corp., a New York based healthcare solutions company focused on tailoring healthcare solutions for individuals, corporate clients, and healthcare providers. The primary goal of the device is to optimize the patient’s standard of living while maintaining independence, privacy, and safety.



“According to SkyQuest Technology Consulting, the global digital health market is projected to reach $551M by 2027 from $220M in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5%,” states Sam M. Jakobs, Aluf Holdings CEO. “Expanding the offerings of beneficial healthcare products and services is key to serving our aging demographic and people with chronic medical issues. We look forward to joining this ever-growing industry and helping people maintain or increase their quality of life,” continues Jakobs.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next Gen" technology companies into the future. Our focus includes Biometrics, Cybersecurity, Computer Vision, and Software/Hardware verticals.

For more information go to www.aluf.com

