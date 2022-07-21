Walter Goudy Appears on Wrongful Conviction to Discuss His Battle for Justice After Almost 16 Years Behind Bars

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly two years ago, Walter Goudy received $1.4 million from a federal lawsuit filed against the state of Indiana and the city of Anderson after he spent 16 years battling for his freedom due to being wrongfully convicted of murder. On this week’s episode of Wrongful Conviction, Jason Flom talks with Goudy and his attorney, Richard Dvorak, about his long road to justice.



Goudy’s story unfolded on October 3, 1993, when 21-year-old Marvin McCloud was shot and killed in his car by two gunmen as he was leaving an after-hours club in Anderson, Indiana. Five months after the incident, police received an anonymous tip implicating then-25-year-old Goudy as one of the shooters. A passenger in the car, Jill Barclay, identified Goudy as one of the gunmen after police placed him in a one-person lineup.

Initially, Goudy was charged with murder and attempted murder, but the charges were dropped after a list of 16 alibi witnesses were presented who placed Goudy over 40 miles away in Indianapolis at the time of the incident.

Later that year, Rodney Cummings, the lead detective on the case, became county prosecutor and re-charged Goudy with murder, attempted murder, attempted carjacking, and attempted robbery. Goudy was prosecuted regardless of the fact that his half-brother came forward and confessed to committing the crime with another accomplice. The jury found Goudy guilty of all charges on December 21, 1995, and he was sentenced to 110 years in prison.

After spending nearly 16 years of his life seeking justice while trapped behind bars, Goudy was released on bail on September 2, 2010. On January 13, 2012, the Madison County Prosecutor dismissed the charges.

