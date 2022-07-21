Sentieo’s New Partnership with Fitch Solutions Amplifies Credit Research Content

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo , an AlphaSense company and maker of a leading AI-powered financial intelligence platform specifically designed for the research needs of investors, today announced a new partnership with Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of credit research, data, and analytics. This new partnership will significantly expand the credit research, data, and analysis available via Sentieo’s platform. To learn more about the value of Fitch credit research and data for investment analysis, join our webinar, “ Stagflation Risks and Credit Ratings: A Mid-Year Chat with Fitch Ratings ,” on August 2nd at 10 a.m. ET.



As volatility and uncertainty continue across capital markets, customer demand for credit research has skyrocketed. Recognizing this critical market need, Sentieo will now offer joint customers access to Fitch Ratings research, data, and analytics, including key drivers, sensitivities, and other factors to consider in assessing credit risk. With access to this keen insight, Sentieo customers are now empowered to more effectively integrate credit research into their investment strategies.

Featuring a robust content database including new credit research from Fitch Ratings via Fitch Solutions, Sentieo has proven to help streamline workflows and maximize analysts’ performance for more than 1,000 clients around the globe. Powered by AI , Sentieo applies machine learning and natural language processing to help analysts surface relevant and actionable information fast, eliminating wasted time in the research process and vastly improving the quality of search results. To support seamless collaboration across teams, Sentieo’s integrated Notebook provides a central, consistent environment for creating and organizing research notes. And with the ability to tag and store data and documents surfaced through the research process, material information and insights are easily shared across teams to optimize organization-wide results.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fitch Solutions to bolster our database and address the growing need for essential credit research to support modern investment strategies,” said Dan Kean, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Sentieo. “Steadfast in our mission to accelerate time to insight and streamline research workflows, we will continue to identify opportunities to broaden our content sources and enhance our platform for the benefit of our customers worldwide.”

“We are delighted to extend access to Fitch Ratings credit research through the Sentieo platform. Our partnership with Sentieo highlights one of the many easy ways market participants can integrate our high-value content into their workflow to inform investment and risk strategies,” said Dan Champeau, Global Head of Ratings Data & Research, Fitch Solutions.

To learn more about the value of Fitch credit research and data for investment analysis, register for our mid-year update webinar HERE .

About Sentieo

Sentieo, an AlphaSense company, provides the first financial intelligence platform specifically designed for the research needs of investors. Sentieo’s AI-powered financial search engine aggregates internal and external content into a single shared workspace for a more efficient research process. Over 1,000 global customers, including 800 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 companies, use Sentieo to surface, visualize, and share the insights that give them an edge. For more information, visit sentieo.com .

About Fitch Solutions

Fitch Solutions fuels better informed credit risk and strategy decisions with reliable data, insightful research and powerful analytics. Clients can easily understand and interpret markets, while leveraging workflow efficiencies for enhanced productivity. Fitch Solutions provides accurate, granular and in-depth information, plus differentiated perspectives, especially in markets where information is hard to find and difficult to interpret.

Fitch Solutions, the primary provider of Fitch Ratings credit research, data and analytics, is part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group is owned by Hearst.

Media Contacts

For Sentieo

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com