AMMO, Inc. Announces Launch of Green Streak® Ammunition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announces the successful development and launch of its Green Streak® patented one-way luminescent ammunition.





The Streak™ is the next generation of visual ammunition featuring one-way luminescent technology (“O.W.L. Technology™), which has been offered by AMMO for a number of years in Red. Unlike its predecessors, this non-incendiary technology does not use any form of pyrotechnic to illuminate the trajectory of the projectile. Instead, it incorporates a patented non-toxic composite that utilizes the light emitted from the ignition of the gun powder to “flash charge” the rear of the projectile. As a result, the shooter has a visible trace as the round leaves the barrel of the gun, but is completely undetectable from the target’s viewpoint, masking the location of the firing position. Due to its non-incendiary design characteristics, the technology does not generate heat nor lose mass in flight, which significantly improves accuracy and maintains consistent point of impact with other rounds. O.W.L. Technology™ via the Company’s Streak™ line of ammunition will be available on most lines of pistol ammunition manufactured by AMMO and is a safe and incredibly effective training tool to use on ranges and in environments where flammable tracers are prohibited. It may also be very effectively utilized in military and law enforcement training and combat applications.

“Building upon the great success we have had with our Red Streak™ ammunition in the marketplace, our team has worked to expand our patent on the cutting-edge application process we utilize to apply the patented product to the round, resulting in the grant 18 months ago of additional patent protection,” noted Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman & CEO. “At the same time, our engineering team has been working to develop this Green version of our O.W.L. Technology™ to offer the Streak™ rounds in that color variant because green is a top visibility color for the naked human eye. Based upon their hard work, we are excited to roll this color-enhanced product out to the commercial, military and law enforcement markets.”

The Green Streak™ is currently in production in the world-class new state-of-the-art 185,000 sq. ft. Wisconsin plant AMMO has opened Monday July 18th. Click here to access drone video footage of AMMO’s new plant taken last week.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

