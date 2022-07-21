BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s EPS Grows to $0.58 in Second Quarter 2022; NIM Expands to 3.74 Percent and Net Loans Increase 13.7 Percent YTD; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that net income increased 26.2 percent to $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, and increased 2.1 percent compared to $10.0 million in the immediate prior quarter. Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.58, compared to $0.56 in the preceding quarter and $0.45 in the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of the year, net income increased 32.6 percent to $20.1 million, compared to $15.2 million for the first six months of 2021. Year-to-date, earnings per diluted share were $1.13 compared to $0.85 for the first six months of 2021.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on August 1, 2022.

“Our second quarter earnings were exceptional, and a direct result of the efforts we have put in place to manage our cost of funds, control operating expenses, and grow the balance sheet,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The highlights of the second quarter include substantial growth in the loan portfolio, increases to our core deposit base, and expansion of the net interest margin.”

“Our approach to managing our funding costs, combined with the increase in loan volume during the quarter, helped to increase our net interest margin by 27 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the second quarter a year ago. We are well-positioned for rising interest rates with a strong, low-cost core deposit base and other diverse sources of liquidity to support the Bank’s substantial loan pipeline,” said Coughlin.

Mr. Coughlin stated, “Due to the continued, solid performance of our asset quality metrics, we recorded no loan loss provision during the second quarter of 2022. Our non-accrual loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.35 percent at June 30, 2022, from 0.38 percent at March 31, 2022, and 0.94 percent a year ago.”

Executive Summary

Net income was $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter, and $8.1 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share were $0.58 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.56 in the prior quarter, and $0.45 in the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin was 3.74 percent for the second quarter of 2022, a 28 basis point increase compared to 3.46 percent for the first quarter of 2022, and a 27 basis point increase compared to 3.47 percent for the second quarter of 2021. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained flat at 0.50 percent for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.50 percent for the first quarter of 2022, and decreased 24 basis points from 0.74 percent for the second quarter of 2021. The interest rate spread increased by 28 basis points to 3.60 percent for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.32 percent for the first quarter of 2022, and increased 30 basis points from 3.30 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 47.6 percent compared to 53.0 percent in the prior quarter, and 48.9 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the second quarter was 1.32 percent, compared to 1.33 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.12 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the second quarter was 15.0 percent, compared to 14.7 percent in the prior quarter, and 12.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company had no provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a credit to the loan loss provision of $2.6 million for the prior quarter, and $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 370.7 percent at June 30, 2022, compared to 368.1 percent for the prior quarter, and 169.0 percent at June 30, 2021.

Total non-accrual loans remained steady at $9.2 million for both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, and decreased from $22.2 million at June 30, 2021.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 13.3 percent to $2.621 billion at June 30, 2022, from $2.313 billion at June 30, 2021.

Total deposits increased 8.6 percent to $2.655 billion at June 30, 2022, up from $2.446 billion at June 30, 2021, with noninterest bearing deposits increasing 21.0 percent over a year ago.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable August 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record August 1, 2022.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $105.2 million, or 3.5 percent, to $3.073 billion at June 30, 2022, from $2.968 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total loans partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $205.4 million, or 49.9 percent, to $206.2 million at June 30, 2022, from $411.6 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in loans, partly offset by an increase in deposits.

Loans receivable, gross, increased by $313.9 million, or 13.4 percent, to $2.658 billion at June 30, 2022, from $2.344 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loan increases for the first six months of 2022 included increases of $310.5 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $11.3 million in residential one-to-four family loans, $1.3 million in home equity loans, and $1.2 million in construction loans, partly offset by decreases of $9.3 million in commercial business loans, and $1.1 million in consumer loans. The allowance for loan losses decreased $3.0 million to $34.1 million, or 370.7 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.28 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2022, as compared to an allowance for loan losses of $37.1 million, or 249.3 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.58 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2021.

Total investment securities decreased by $4.7 million, or 4.2 percent, to $105.7 million at June 30, 2022, from $110.4 million at December 31, 2021, representing repayments, calls and maturities, and sales of $1.2 million, partly offset by purchases of $15.5 million.

Deposit liabilities increased by $93.6 million, or 3.7 percent, to $2.655 billion at June 30, 2022, from $2.561 billion at December 31, 2021. Total increases for the six months ended June 30, 2022, included $142.3 million in NOW deposit accounts, $23.2 million in money market checking accounts, $7.0 million in non-interest-bearing deposit accounts, and $17.5 million in savings and club accounts. The increase in deposits was partly offset by a decrease of $96.4 million in certificates of deposit, including listing service and brokered deposit accounts. The weighted average interest rate of certificates of deposit was 0.60 percent at June 30, 2022 and 0.72 percent at December 31, 2021.

Debt obligations increased by $15.4 million to $124.4 million at June 30, 2022, from $109.0 million at December 31, 2021, and consisted of both Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings and subordinated debt balances. The increase in debt obligations related to an overnight FHLB borrowing of $15.0 million. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 1.38 percent at June 30, 2022, and at December 31, 2021. The fixed interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 5.625 percent at June 30, 2022, and at December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity decreased by $2.4 million, or 0.9 percent, to $271.6 million at June 30, 2022, from $274.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $12.4 million in additional paid-in-capital for preferred stock and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $4.1 million. The decrease was partly offset by an increase in retained earnings of $14.2 million, or 17.5 percent, to $95.4 million at June 30, 2022, from $81.2 million at December 31, 2021, related to the net effect of net income less dividends paid for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in additional paid-in-capital for preferred stock was primarily related to the redemption of $9.4 million of the Company’s then-outstanding Series D 4.5 percent preferred stock and $5.3 million of the Company’s then-outstanding Series G 6.0 percent preferred stock, partially offset by the issuance of $2.4 million of Series I 3.0 percent preferred stock. Accumulated other comprehensive income decreased by $4.1 million over the prior year, based upon unfavorable market conditions related to the Company’s available for sale debt securities.

Second Quarter 2022 Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $3.7 million, or 15.3 percent, to $27.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, from $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income resulted from a $2.5 million increase in interest income as well as a decrease of $1.2 million in interest expense.

Interest income increased by $2.5 million, or 8.8 percent, to $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, from $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $196.7 million, or 7.1 percent, to $2.969 billion for the second quarter of 2022, from $2.772 billion for the second quarter of 2021, while the average yield increased six basis points to 4.10 percent for the second quarter of 2022, from 4.04 percent for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets mainly related to an increase in the Company’s level of average loans receivable for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The increase in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance on loans receivable of $173.5 million to $2.517 billion for the second quarter of 2022, from $2.344 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the average balance on loans receivable was result of the strength of the Company’s loan pipeline. Interest income on loans also included $152,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition for the second quarter of 2022, which added approximately two basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense decreased by $1.2 million, or 31.0 percent, to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, from $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 24 basis points to 0.50 percent for the second quarter of 2022, from 0.74 percent for the second quarter of 2021, partly offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $44.4 million, or 2.1 percent, to $2.174 billion for the second quarter of 2022, from $2.129 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the low interest rate environment and the Company’s focus on managing funding costs.

Net interest margin was 3.74 percent for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.47 percent for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin was the result of an increase in the average volume on loans receivable as well as a decrease in funding costs.

Due to improved quantitative and qualitative factors related to the Company’s asset quality metrics, no provision for loan losses was recorded for the second quarter of 2022. This compared to a $2.3 million provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company experienced $133,000 in net recoveries compared to $300,000 in net charge offs for the second quarter of 2021. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $9.2 million, or 0.35 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2022, as compared to $22.2 million, or 0.94 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $34.1 million, or 1.28 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2022, and $37.5 million, or 1.59 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $3.1 million, or 111.1 percent, to an expense of $313,000 for the second quarter of 2022, from $2.8 million for second quarter of 2021. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to an increase in the unrealized loss of equity securities, a decrease in gains on the sale of premises, and a lower gain on sale of loans, partly offset by an increase in fees and service charges and other non-interest income. The unrealized loss on equity securities increased $2.8 million to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, from an unrealized gain of $499,000 for the second quarter 2021. The unrealized gains or losses on equity securities are based on market conditions. Gains on the sale of premises sold were $371,000 for the second quarter of 2021 with no comparable gain or loss for the second quarter of 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased by $175,000, or 80.3 percent, to $43,000 for the second quarter of 2022, from $218,000 for the second quarter of 2021. Factors considered when deciding to sell loans include market conditions, demand, and the loan portfolio. These decreases were partly offset by an increase in fees and service charge income resulting from servicing income, ATM, and other customer account fees.

Noninterest expense decreased by $101,000, or 0.8 percent, to $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, from $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly related to a decrease in debt extinguishment expense and other non-interest expense. The Company recognized an expense of $194,000 for a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the prepayment of higher-cost FHLB borrowings in the second quarter of 2021. There was no comparable expense in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in other non-interest expense mainly related to a decrease in loan-related legal expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $203,000, or 3.1 percent, to $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, from $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase mainly related to payments made to the estate of former Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Keating. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the second quarter of 2022 was 301, compared to 303 for the first quarter of 2022, and 288 for the same period in 2021.

The income tax provision increased by $827,000, or 24.5 percent, to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, from $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for the second quarter of 2022, as compared with that same period for 2021. The consolidated effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 29.3 percent compared to 29.6 percent for the second quarter of 2021.

Year-to-Date 2022 Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $5.2 million, or 10.9 percent, to $52.8 million for the first six months of 2022, from $47.6 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase in net interest income resulted from a decrease of $3.1 million in interest expense as well as an increase of $2.1 million in interest income.

Interest income increased by $2.1 million, or 3.8 percent, to $58.2 million for the first six months of 2022, from $56.1 million for the first six months of 2021. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $195.7 million, or 7.1 percent, to $2.935 billion for the first six months of 2022, from $2.739 billion for the first six months of 2021, while the average yield decreased 13 basis points to 3.97 percent for the first six months of 2022, from 4.10 percent for the first six months of 2021. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets mainly related to an increase in the Company’s level of average interest-earning deposits and loans receivable for the first six months of 2022, as compared to the first six months of 2021.

The increase in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance on loans receivable of $96.0 million to $2.431 billion for the first six months of 2022, from $2.335 billion for the first six months of 2021. The increase in the average balance on loans receivable was result of the strength of the Company’s loan pipeline. Interest income on loans also included $308,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition for the first six months of 2022, which added approximately four basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense decreased by $3.1 million, or 36.4 percent, to $5.4 million for the first six months of 2022, from $8.5 million for the first six months of 2021. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 30 basis points to 0.50 percent for the first six months of 2022, from 0.80 percent for the first six months of 2021, partly offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $17.0 million, or 0.8 percent, to $2.141 billion for the first six months of 2022, from $2.124 billion for the first six months of 2021. The decrease in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the low interest rate environment and the Company’s focus on managing funding costs.

Net interest margin was 3.60 percent for the first six months of 2022, compared to 3.48 percent for the first six months of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the first six months of 2021 was the result of an increase in the average volume on loans receivable as well as a decrease in funding costs.

The Company recorded a credit to the provision for loan losses of $2.6 million for the first six months of 2022, compared to a $4.2 million provision for loan losses for the first six months of 2021. During the first six months of 2022, the Company recorded $431,000 in net charge offs compared to $327,000 in net charge offs for the first six months of 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $5.7 million, or 119.1 percent, to an expense of $913,000 for the first six months of 2022, from $4.8 million for second quarter of 2021. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to an increase in the unrealized loss of equity securities, a lower gain on sales of loans, and a decrease in gains on the sale of premises, partly offset by an increase in fees and service charges. The unrealized loss on equity securities increased $5.3 million to $5.0 million for the first six months of 2022, from an unrealized gain of $303,000 for the first six months of 2021. The unrealized gains or losses on equity securities are based on market conditions. Gains on sales of loans decreased by $384,000, or 78.0 percent, to $108,000 for the first six months of 2022, from $492,000 for the first six months of 2021. Factors considered when deciding to sell loans include market conditions, demand, and the loan portfolio. Gains on the sale of premises sold were $371,000 for the first six months of 2021 with no comparable gain or loss for the first six months of 2022. These decreases were partly offset by an increase in fees and service charge income resulting from servicing income, ATM, and other customer account fees.

Noninterest expense decreased by $725,000, or 2.7 percent, to $26.0 million for the first six months of 2022, from $26.7 million for the first six months of 2021. The decrease was mainly related to a decrease in debt extinguishment expense and other non-interest expense. The Company recognized an expense of $734,000 for a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the prepayment of higher-cost FHLB borrowings in the first six months of 2021. There was no comparable expense in the first six months of 2022. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $394,000, or 3.0 percent, to $13.4 million for the first six months of 2022, from $13.0 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase mainly related to payments made to the estate of former Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Keating and normal compensation increases. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the first six months of 2022 was 302 compared to 300 for the same period of 2021.

The income tax provision increased by $2.0 million, or 31.9 percent, to $8.3 million for the first six months of 2022, from $6.3 million for the first six months of 2021. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for the first six months of 2022, as compared with that same period for 2021. The consolidated effective tax rate for the first six months of 2022 was 29.3 percent compared to 29.4 percent for the first six months of 2021.

Asset Quality

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $9.2 million, or 0.35 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2022, as compared to $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent of gross loans at December 31,2021 and $22.2 million, or 0.94 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $34.1 million, or 1.28 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2022, $37.1 million or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31,2021and $37.5 million, or 1.59 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 370.7 percent of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2022, 249.3 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31,2021and 169.0 percent of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2021.

Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans that were not included in non-accrual loans at June 30, 2022, were $11.0 million, compared to $12.4 million at December 31, 2021. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions (excluding COVID-19 modifications) that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as TDR loans.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those identified elsewhere in this release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the inability to close loans in our pipeline; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; supply chain disruptions; the COVID-19 pandemic or any similar future pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences; civil unrest in the communities that the company serves; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.









Statements of Income - Three Months Ended, June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 vs. March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 vs. June 30, 2021 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 28,781 $ 26,321 $ 26,888 9.3 % 7.0 % Mortgage-backed securities 47 159 167 -70.4 % -71.9 % Other investment securities 939 948 747 -0.9 % 25.7 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 694 296 202 134.5 % 243.6 % Total interest and dividend income 30,461 27,724 28,004 9.9 % 8.8 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 946 758 1,150 24.8 % -17.7 % Savings and club 110 108 127 1.9 % -13.4 % Certificates of deposit 849 980 1,639 -13.4 % -48.2 % 1,905 1,846 2,916 3.2 % -34.7 % Borrowings 815 806 1,024 1.1 % -20.4 % Total interest expense 2,720 2,652 3,940 2.6 % -31.0 % Net interest income 27,741 25,072 24,064 10.6 % 15.3 % (Reversal) provision for loan losses - (2,575 ) 2,295 -100.0 % -100.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 27,741 27,647 21,769 0.3 % 27.4 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 1,213 1,214 1,029 -0.1 % 17.9 % Gain on sales of loans 43 65 218 -33.8 % -80.3 % Loss on sale of impaired loans - - (64 ) Gain on sale of premises - - 371 Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (2,302 ) (2,685 ) 499 -14.3 % -561.3 % BOLI income 686 755 729 -9.1 % -5.9 % Other 47 51 38 -7.8 % 23.7 % Total non-interest income (313 ) (600 ) 2,820 -47.8 % -111.1 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,715 6,736 6,512 -0.3 % 3.1 % Occupancy and equipment 2,673 2,695 2,668 -0.8 % 0.2 % Data processing and communications 1,469 1,465 1,527 0.3 % -3.8 % Professional fees 489 494 491 -1.0 % -0.4 % Director fees 296 321 310 -7.8 % -4.5 % Regulatory assessment fees 244 304 314 -19.7 % -22.3 % Advertising and promotions 254 141 109 80.1 % 133.0 % Other real estate owned, net 4 1 19 300.0 % -78.9 % Loss from extinguishment of debt - - 194 -100.0 % Other 912 802 1,013 13.7 % -10.0 % Total non-interest expense 13,056 12,959 13,157 0.7 % -0.8 % Income before income tax provision 14,372 14,088 11,432 2.0 % 25.7 % Income tax provision 4,209 4,136 3,382 1.8 % 24.5 % Net Income 10,163 9,952 8,050 2.1 % 26.2 % Preferred stock dividends 138 276 284 -49.9 % -51.4 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 10,025 $ 9,676 $ 7,766 3.6 % 29.1 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.45 3.5 % 31.1 % Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.45 2.9 % 28.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,997 16,980 17,126 0.1 % -0.8 % Diluted 17,404 17,343 17,282 0.4 % 0.7 %









Statements of Income - Six Months Ended, June 30,2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 vs. June 30, 2021 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 55,102 $ 53,751 2.5 % Mortgage-backed securities 206 373 -44.8 % Other investment securities 1,887 1,531 23.3 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 990 424 133.5 % Total interest and dividend income 58,185 56,079 3.8 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 1,704 2,348 -27.4 % Savings and club 218 245 -11.0 % Certificates of deposit 1,829 3,631 -49.6 % 3,751 6,224 -39.7 % Borrowings 1,621 2,229 -27.3 % Total interest expense 5,372 8,453 -36.4 % Net interest income 52,813 47,626 10.9 % (Reversal) provision for loan losses (2,575 ) 4,160 -161.9 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 55,388 43,466 27.4 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,427 2,140 13.4 % Gain on sales of loans 108 492 -78.0 % Loss on sale of impaired loans - (64 ) -100.0 % Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (4,987 ) 303 -1745.9 % BOLI income 1,441 1,430 0.8 % Gain on sale of premises - 371 -100.0 % Other 98 98 0.0 % Total non-interest income (913 ) 4,770 -119.1 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,451 13,057 3.0 % Occupancy and equipment 5,368 5,621 -4.5 % Data processing and communications 2,934 2,982 -1.6 % Professional fees 983 903 8.9 % Director fees 617 557 10.8 % Regulatory assessments 548 690 -20.6 % Advertising and promotions 395 193 104.7 % Other real estate owned, net 5 23 -78.3 % Loss from extinguishment of debt - 734 -100.0 % Other 1,714 1,980 -13.4 % Total non-interest expense $ 26,015 $ 26,740 -2.7 % Income before income tax provision 28,460 21,496 32.4 % Income tax provision 8,345 6,329 31.9 % Net Income 20,115 15,167 32.6 % Preferred stock dividends 414 567 -27.0 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 19,701 $ 14,600 34.9 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 1.16 $ 0.85 36.4 % Diluted $ 1.13 $ 0.85 33.4 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,989 17,120 -0.8 % Diluted 17,375 17,257 0.7 %









Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 vs. March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 vs. June 30, 2021 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 10,182 $ 8,448 $ 9,039 20.5 % 12.6 % Interest-earning deposits 195,990 388,205 319,218 -49.5 % -38.6 % Total cash and cash equivalents 206,172 396,653 328,257 -48.0 % -37.2 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 86,749 86,307 83,543 0.5 % 3.8 % Equity investments 18,968 21,269 20,841 -10.8 % -9.0 % Loans held for sale 5 325 3,154 -98.5 % -99.8 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $34,113, $33,980 and $37,472, respectively 2,620,630 2,395,930 2,312,559 9.38 % 13.32 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 6,781 6,128 8,881 10.7 % -23.6 % Premises and equipment, net 11,075 11,646 13,819 -4.9 % -19.9 % Accrued interest receivable 10,315 9,593 10,621 7.5 % -2.9 % Other real estate owned 75 75 414 0.0 % -81.9 % Deferred income taxes 13,583 13,016 13,778 4.4 % -1.4 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,406 5,417 5,458 -0.2 % -1.0 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,194 11,883 13,980 2.6 % -12.8 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 70,426 73,240 70,963 -3.8 % -0.8 % Other assets 9,657 8,093 8,187 19.3 % 18.0 % Total Assets $ 3,072,771 $ 3,040,310 $ 2,895,190 1.1 % 6.1 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 595,167 $ 621,402 $ 492,014 -4.2 % 21.0 % Interest bearing deposits 2,059,863 2,009,773 1,953,800 2.5 % 5.4 % Total deposits 2,655,030 2,631,175 2,445,814 0.9 % 8.6 % FHLB advances 86,986 71,848 128,436 21.1 % -32.3 % Subordinated debentures 37,391 37,333 37,159 0.2 % 0.6 % Operating lease liability 12,496 12,180 14,256 2.6 % -12.3 % Other liabilities 9,231 11,615 11,001 -20.5 % -16.1 % Total Liabilities 2,801,134 2,764,151 2,636,666 1.3 % 6.2 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 16,563 26,213 25,723 -36.8 % -35.6 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital common stock 194,567 194,222 192,968 0.2 % 0.8 % Retained earnings 95,393 88,132 68,123 8.2 % 40.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,997 ) (1,275 ) (93 ) 135.1 % 3122.6 % Treasury stock, at cost (31,889 ) (31,133 ) (28,197 ) 2.4 % 13.1 % Total Stockholders' Equity 271,637 276,159 258,524 -1.6 % 5.1 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,072,771 $ 3,040,310 $ 2,895,190 1.1 % 6.1 % Outstanding common shares 16,960 16,985 17,077









Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

2021

Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,517,283 $ 28,781 4.57 % $ 2,343,775 $ 26,888 4.59 % Investment Securities 107,132 986 3.68 % 105,520 914 3.46 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 344,510 694 0.81 % 322,966 202 0.25 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,968,926 30,461 4.10 % 2,772,262 28,004 4.04 % Non-interest-earning assets 107,156 107,412 Total assets $ 3,076,081 $ 2,879,673 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 796,227 $ 569 0.29 % $ 631,568 $ 703 0.45 % Money market accounts 356,062 376 0.42 % 335,877 447 0.53 % Savings accounts 346,432 110 0.13 % 315,210 127 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 565,479 850 0.60 % 676,163 1,639 0.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,064,199 1,905 0.37 % 1,958,818 2,916 0.60 % Borrowed funds 109,436 815 2.98 % 170,433 1,024 2.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,173,636 2,720 0.50 % 2,129,250 3,940 0.74 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 631,430 494,929 Total liabilities 2,805,066 2,624,179 Stockholders' equity 271,015 255,494 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,076,081 $ 2,879,673 Net interest income $ 27,741 $ 24,064 Net interest rate spread(1) 3.60 % 3.30 % Net interest margin(2) 3.74 % 3.47 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for loan losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield









Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

2021

Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4) (5) $ 2,431,043 $ 55,102 4.53 % $ 2,335,051 $ 53,751 4.60 % Investment Securities 108,024 2,093 3.88 % 109,967 1,904 3.46 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 395,512 990 0.50 % 293,827 424 0.29 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,934,580 58,185 3.97 % 2,738,845 56,079 4.10 % Non-interest-earning assets 104,666 108,486 Total assets $ 3,039,245 $ 2,847,331 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 751,396 $ 967 0.26 % $ 621,287 $ 1,460 0.47 % Money market accounts 350,842 736 0.42 % 326,565 888 0.54 % Savings accounts 341,531 218 0.13 % 309,010 245 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 588,518 1,828 0.62 % 679,550 3,631 1.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,032,286 3,751 0.37 % 1,936,413 6,224 0.64 % Borrowed funds 109,272 1,621 2.97 % 188,096 2,229 2.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,141,558 5,372 0.50 % 2,124,509 8,453 0.80 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 626,520 469,808 Total liabilities 2,768,078 2,594,317 Stockholders' equity 271,168 253,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,039,245 $ 2,847,331 Net interest income $ 52,813 $ 47,626 Net interest rate spread(1) 3.46 % 3.30 % Net interest margin(2) 3.60 % 3.48 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for loan losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield









Financial Condition data by quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,072,771 $ 3,040,310 $ 2,967,528 $ 2,983,787 $ 2,895,190 Cash and cash equivalents 206,172 396,653 411,629 442,938 328,257 Securities 105,717 107,576 110,373 106,137 104,384 Loans receivable, net 2,620,630 2,395,930 2,304,942 2,289,854 2,312,559 Deposits 2,655,030 2,631,175 2,561,402 2,541,405 2,445,814 Borrowings 124,377 109,181 108,986 155,790 165,595 Stockholders’ equity 271,637 276,159 274,024 263,081 258,524 Book value per common share1 $ 15.02 $ 14.72 $ 14.47 $ 13.93 $ 13.63 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 14.71 $ 14.41 $ 14.16 $ 13.62 $ 13.32 Operating data by quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 27,741 $ 25,072 $ 25,154 $ 24,613 $ 24,064 (Reversal) provision for loan losses - (2,575 ) (985 ) 680 2,295 Non-interest income (313 ) (600 ) 2,608 1,317 2,820 Non-interest expense 13,056 12,959 13,707 13,528 13,157 Income tax expense 4,209 4,136 4,289 3,400 3,382 Net income $ 10,163 $ 9,952 $ 10,751 $ 8,322 $ 8,050 Net income per diluted share $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 0.45 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 Financial Ratios3 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.33 % 1.42 % 1.13 % 1.12 % Return on average stockholder’s equity 15.00 % 14.67 % 16.25 % 12.84 % 12.60 % Net interest margin 3.74 % 3.46 % 3.44 % 3.46 % 3.47 % Stockholder’s equity to total assets 8.84 % 9.08 % 9.23 % 8.82 % 8.93 % Efficiency Ratio4 47.60 % 52.95 % 49.37 % 52.17 % 48.94 % Asset Quality Ratios Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 9,201 $ 9,232 $ 14,889 $ 20,725 $ 22,174 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.64 % 0.89 % 0.94 % ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 370.7 % 368.1 % 249.3 % 184.1 % 169.0 % Impaired Loans $ 42,411 $ 40,955 $ 49,382 $ 58,863 $ 62,281 Classified Loans $ 31,426 $ 29,850 $ 39,157 $ 48,547 $ 51,926 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”









Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 235,883 $ 233,251 $ 224,534 $ 224,330 $ 229,365 Commercial and multi-family 2,030,597 1,804,815 1,720,174 1,739,976 1,714,848 Construction 155,070 141,082 153,904 149,076 181,312 Commercial business 181,868 198,216 191,139 161,416 172,129 Home equity 51,808 52,279 50,469 52,109 53,333 Consumer 2,656 2,726 3,717 2,730 459 $ 2,657,882 $ 2,432,369 $ 2,343,937 $ 2,329,637 $ 2,351,446 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (3,139 ) (2,459 ) (1,876 ) (1,627 ) (1,415 ) Allowance for loan loss (34,113 ) (33,980 ) (37,119 ) (38,156 ) (37,472 ) Total loans, net $ 2,620,630 $ 2,395,930 $ 2,304,942 $ 2,289,854 $ 2,312,559 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 267 $ 278 $ 282 $ 455 $ 464 Commercial and multi-family 757 757 8,601 13,322 14,673 Construction 3,043 2,954 2,847 2,787 2,787 Commercial business 5,104 5,243 3,132 4,128 4,216 Home equity 30 - 27 33 34 Total: $ 9,201 $ 9,232 $ 14,889 $ 20,725 $ 22,174









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 271,637 $ 276,159 $ 274,024 $ 263,081 $ 258,524 Less: goodwill 5,252 5,252 5,252 5,252 5,252 Less: preferred stock 16,563 26,213 28,923 25,723 25,723 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 249,822 244,694 239,849 232,106 227,549 Shares common shares outstanding 16,984 16,984 16,940 17,036 17,077 Book value per common share $ 15.02 $ 14.72 $ 14.47 $ 13.93 $ 13.63 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.71 $ 14.41 $ 14.16 $ 13.62 $ 13.32 Efficiency Ratios Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 27,741 $ 25,072 $ 25,154 $ 24,613 $ 24,064 Non-interest income (313 ) (600 ) 2,608 1,317 2,820 Total income 27,428 24,472 27,762 25,930 26,884 Non-interest expense 13,056 12,959 13,707 13,528 13,157 Efficiency Ratio 47.60 % 52.95 % 49.37 % 52.17 % 48.94 % Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 595,167 $ 621,403 $ 588,207 $ 544,619 $ 492,014 Interest Bearing 810,535 724,020 668,262 644,453 619,163 Money Market 360,356 354,302 337,126 351,508 344,512 Sub-total: $ 1,766,058 $ 1,699,725 $ 1,593,595 $ 1,540,580 $ 1,455,689 Savings and Club 347,279 341,529 329,724 326,807 316,244 Certificates of Deposit 541,693 589,921 638,083 674,018 673,881 Total Deposits: $ 2,655,030 $ 2,631,175 $ 2,561,402 $ 2,541,405 $ 2,445,814





Contact:

Thomas Coughlin,

President & CEO

Ryan Blake, COO

1 (800) 680-6872