Nanomix Announces Distribution Agreement for the eLab System with Biotron Ltd. in Israel

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Biotron Ltd. (“Biotron”), an Israeli medical diagnostics distributor. Biotron will market and distribute the Nanomix eLab® system in Israel including the Nanomix S1 Panel cartridge and future new product cartridges for the eLab system.

John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer, stated, “Israel is widely known for healthcare innovation and we are proud to partner with Biotron to jointly bring our solution into this important market. Improving sepsis patient outcomes is a global initiative and the Nanomix eLab® system provides timely, mobile and accurate diagnostic results to support the critical need of earlier patient diagnosis.”

Aviram Aziel, Managing Director of Biotron, commented, “Biotron is very excited to launch the eLab system in Israel. This is major step forward to help doctors and their patients have the fastest, accurate results to help in the fight against critical infections and sepsis.”

Sepsis is a recognized global health crisis. Early identification and treatment is a need and a challenge for healthcare professionals around the globe. For many reasons, sepsis can be difficult to identify and is frequently under-diagnosed in the earliest stages. It affects as many as 50 million people every year, leading to approximately 11 million deaths annually.

The Nanomix eLab® system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for the needs of rapid point-of-care testing. The Nanomix eLab® system offers a variety of benefits, including results in minutes, lower cost, and portability, while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing. Furthermore, the S1 Panel Cartridge was developed as an aid in rapidly diagnosing critical infections including sepsis. The panel provides quantitative test results for procalcitonin (PCT), C-reactive protein (CRP) and lactate (LAC) from a single venous whole blood or plasma sample type. The assay runs on the eLab Analyzer with results available in approximately 12 minutes from sample to answer, versus the current diagnostic solutions which can take hours to provide a test result. The S1 Panel assay has received the CE marking in Europe and has UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections as well as the rapid identification of current and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com .

About Biotron Ltd.

Biotron Ltd. provides laboratory diagnostics and services in Israel with a strategic focus on unique and innovative diagnostic products that improve outcomes for hospitals and patients. Biotron is active in the Israeli market in various medical diagnostic fields and supports customers within the national public healthcare laboratories in government hospitals and private labs, as well as universities and research institutes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

