Maison Luxe Announces New Partnership With Luxury Retail Outlet Princess World Jewelers to Significantly Grow Revenues

FORT LEE, NJ, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace is proud to announce the Company has partnered with Princess World Jewelers to retail a variety of luxury timepieces in their various brick and motor showrooms.



Princess World Jewelers is a family-owned business with over 30 years of retail presence in both the Caribbean and Alaska, specializing in the duty-free ports and cruise ship industries.

President of Princess World Jewelers Haresh Mirpuri commented, “We are proud to showcase some very special pieces sourced by the team at Maison Luxe and consider them to be a key strategic partner and reliable source for luxury timepieces.”

Anchoring many luxury brand companies and fine jewelry, Princess World Jewelers has been an instrumental part of their local business community, servicing the estimated 2 million out-of-state visitors annually just in Alaska alone. According to the CLIA , “Some 58% of the 2 million out-of-state visitors in the summer of 2018 came to Alaska via a cruise ship. Direct visitor spending totals nearly $2.2 billion annually, excluding fares paid to travel (air, cruises, etc.).”

Maison Luxe CEO Anil Idnani stated, “Our goal has always been the same and that is expansion in the luxury market. We actively explore different avenues to penetrate the retail marketplace including partnerships and collaborations with several brands. It is clear that partnering with existing and strong retail companies like PWJ, will allow us to create a stronger presence in the luxury marketplace. This is just the beginning for our expansion in the travel retail sector and we will continue to grow and further develop these relationships with our partners for mutual success.”

ABOUT MAISON LUXE

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

