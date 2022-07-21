Astra Energy Inc. Presents Shareholder Update

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Astra Energy Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”), today announces recent Company business development activity and successes:

April 21, 2022 - Members of Astra’s executive team attended an Iftar dinner discussion on Egypt's economic and fiscal outlook featuring Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohamed Maait, and Minister of International Cooperation, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat. The event was hosted by AmCham Egypt Inc. in partnership with the U.S.- Egypt Business Council. Ministers Maait and Al-Mashat provided a summary of Egypt’s current fiscal outlook and international cooperation initiatives, especially those focused on climate.

April 22, 2022 - Astra's COO Dan Claycamp and Fred Nyanzi, vice president of Project Development and Planning, met with H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, at the U.S.- Africa Business Center to advance the facilitation of clean and renewable energy projects in Tanzania.

to advance the facilitation of clean and renewable energy projects in Tanzania. May 15 - 17, 2022 - The Astra team traveled to Cairo, Egypt, as part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce GreenTech Business Delegation. The event brought together U.S. government and company representatives to explore climate-friendly business opportunities, solutions and investments in green energy projects. As Egypt prepares to host COP27, it is seeking partnerships with the U.S. private sector to create more climate-friendly projects that will accelerate the green energy transition and reduce the rate of climate change. The event was also organized and hosted by AmCham Egypt. Astra appreciated the opportunity to be a part of such an important and pivotal event and is working on new partnerships and projects because of the success of the event.

May 26, 2022 - Astra's COO Dan Claycamp, Fred Nyanzi, vice president of Project Development and Planning, and Tony Thompson, vice president of Electrical Power Generation, met with the President of Zanzibar, His Excellency Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, to discuss shared goals of bringing clean energy solutions to the island of Zanzibar. They were joined by Ken Walsh, Senior Commercial Officer at U.S. Commercial Service.

to discuss shared goals of bringing clean energy solutions to the island of Zanzibar. They were joined by Ken Walsh, Senior Commercial Officer at U.S. Commercial Service. June 7, 2022 - A Memorandum of Understanding was jointly signed by Astra Energy Inc. and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, regarding Astra's proposed development of a clean and renewable energy park in Zanzibar . The Zanzibar Clean and Renewable Energy Park will achieve many goals; amongst them, utilizing clean and renewable energy to generate local, independent power; upgrading and expanding upon an existing transmission grid; facilitating economic growth, and contributing to the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 plan.

. The Zanzibar Clean and Renewable Energy Park will achieve many goals; amongst them, utilizing clean and renewable energy to generate local, independent power; upgrading and expanding upon an existing transmission grid; facilitating economic growth, and contributing to the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 plan. June 16, 2022 - Astra's President and Director Kermit Harris speaks on the sustainability panel at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Saudi Business Program for the "U.S.- Saudi Arabia: A New Era of Commercial Partnership” forum with the Saudi National Competitiveness Center. The Company appreciated the opportunity to present its green initiatives and make promising new connections.

The Company appreciated the opportunity to present its green initiatives and make promising new connections. July 12, 2022 - United States Securities and Exchange Commission gave Notice of Effectiveness of the Company's S1 Registration Statement. Following that, the Company filed its first 10Q, making it a fully reporting issuer. This supports the Company's strategy to continue to seek and qualify for higher listing status.

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet, and the Company’s investors.

It’s our goal to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports our company’s purpose, mission, and values to transform the economic, environmental, and social landscape for generations to come.

For more information on Astra Energy Inc. visit our website at www.astraenegyinc.com

Corporate Communications:

Heidi Thomasen

IR@astraenergyinc.com

1-800-705-2919

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.