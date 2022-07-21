UPDATE - Sportradar to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on August 17, 2022

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) (“Sportradar”) will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Sportradar will also host an earnings call via webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.



Those wishing to listen to the webcast can do so via this link. Those wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use the following link. The replay will be available on Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com/ for one year after the conclusion of the event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 3,000 full time employees in 20 countries, world-wide. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. Sportradar covers over 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services offerings across the world. www.sportradar.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rima Hyder

investor.relations@sportradar.com