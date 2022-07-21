Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.1 million or $1.41 per diluted share compared to $3.6 million or $1.22 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2021. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 16% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

“Truxton’s second quarter 2022 performance was exceptional despite market turbulence,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management revenue increased 9% from the same quarter last year as our team continued to earn the opportunity to serve new clients. The private banking team produced a record quarter of loan growth by finding creative lending solutions for our clients while maintaining our focus on credit quality. We expect the volatile market conditions we are currently experiencing to continue to create a challenging operating environment and to pressure earnings for the remainder of the year.”

Key Highlights

  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the second quarter was $5.58 million, an increase of 8.8% from the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 30.3% compared to the second quarter of 2021. PPNR for the first half of 2022 was 33.4% higher than the first half of 2021.
  • Non-interest income was $4.2 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 3% from the first quarter of 2022 but an 8% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Loans rose by 11% to $565 million compared to March 31, 2022, and were up 25% compared to June 30, 2021. Excluding the $121 thousand in PPP loans on June 30, 2022, gross loans rose by 29% compared to June 30, 2021, when we had $15.1 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet.
  • Total deposits increased by 0.50% from March 31, 2022, to $782 million on June 30, 2022, and increased by 11% in comparison to June 30, 2021. Wholesale and brokered deposits were a larger percentage of the funding mix in the second quarter of 2022 and contributed to increased deposit betas.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.83%, an increase of 8 basis points from the 2.75% experienced in the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 12 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. Cost of funds was 0.50% in the second quarter of 2022, up from 0.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and up from 0.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.   
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on June 30, 2022. Truxton also had $0 of net charge-offs in the quarter, $0 in the first quarter of 2022, and $2 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Allowance for loan losses was $5.5 million, $4.8 million, and $4.6 million at quarter end June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.96%, 0.97%, and 1.00%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.63% at June 30, 2022, 9.48% at March 31, 2022, and 9.47% at June 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $24.49, $25.77, and $27.35 at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. Lower bond portfolio valuations caused largely by the rising interest rate environment continued to drive the decline in book value.
  • During the second quarter of 2022, Truxton Corporation repurchased 22,000 shares of its common stock for $1.54 million, an average price of $70.05 per share. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.68 per common share.

Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30,
2022*		March 31,
2022*		June 30,
2021*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$6,145 $8,837 $10,274 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 670  42,375  92,384 
Federal funds sold 114  2,985  5,376 
Cash and cash equivalents 6,929  54,197  108,034 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,283  2,284  2,429 
Securities available for sale 273,689  293,588  235,032 
    
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 569,969  504,235  441,997 
PPP Loans 121  409  15,068 
Allowance for loan losses (5,468) (4,881) (4,575)
Net loans 564,622  499,763  452,490 
    
Bank owned life insurance 10,490  10,439  10,288 
Restricted equity securities 3,258  3,250  3,228 
Premises and equipment, net 223  267  405 
Accrued interest receivable 2,748  2,479  2,260 
Deferred tax asset, net 5,335  3,107  - 
Other assets 7,192  5,790  6,531 
    
Total assets$876,769 $875,164 $820,697 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$190,911 $180,743 $164,176 
Interest bearing 591,081  597,310  543,238 
Total deposits 781,992  778,053  707,414 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500  4,500  12,835 
Subordinated debt 14,847  14,653  14,748 
Deferred tax liability, net -  -  161 
Other liabilities 4,468  2,789  6,786 
Total liabilities 805,807  799,995  741,944 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Additional paid-in capital 31,258  32,400  31,556 
Retained earnings 53,070  49,946  43,446 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,366) (7,177) 3,751 
    
Total shareholders' equity 70,962  75,169  78,753 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$876,769 $875,164 $820,697 
    
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    



Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 June 30,
2022*		 March 31,
2022*		 June 30,
2021*		 June 30,
2022*		 June 30,
2021*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$4,056  $4,182  $3,726  $8,237  $7,156 
Service charges on deposit accounts 106   99   82   205   141 
Securities gains (losses), net (30)  (18)  -   (47)  0 
Bank owned life insurance income 51   50   51   101   102 
Other 38   48   37   86   77 
Total non-interest income 4,221   4,361   3,896   8,582   7,476 
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$5,473  $4,838  $4,434  $10,311  $8,636 
Taxable securities 1,143   1,114   719   2,257   1,380 
Tax-exempt securities 396   396   395   793   774 
Interest bearing deposits 48   31   46   79   108 
Federal funds sold 3   1   0   4   1 
Other interest income 47   16   48   62   67 
Total interest income 7,110   6,396   5,642   13,506   10,966 
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 807   586   514   1,393   1,039 
Short-term borrowings 4   1   -   5   - 
Subordinated debentures 194   194   194   388   392 
Long-term borrowings 22   23   72   46   149 
Total interest expense 1,027   804   780   1,832   1,580 
          
Net interest income 6,083   5,592   4,862   11,674   9,386 
          
Provision for loan losses 586   105   0   691   92 
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,497   5,487   4,862   10,983   9,294 
          
Total revenue, net 9,718   9,848   8,758   19,565   16,770 
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 3,469   3,511   3,230   6,980   6,336 
Occupancy 243   252   246   495   467 
Furniture and equipment 29   32   42   61   88 
Data processing 354   366   327   720   671 
Wealth management processing fees 159   165   164   324   343 
Advertising and public relations 21   32   35   53   74 
Professional services 179   166   183   345   310 
FDIC insurance assessments 57   57   42   114   84 
Other 214   242   208   455   460 
Total non interest expense 4,725   4,823   4,477   9,547   8,833 
          
Income before income taxes 4,993   5,025   4,281   10,018   7,937 
          
Income tax expense 883   798   731   1,681   1,305 
          
Net income$4,110  $4,227  $3,550  $8,337  $6,632 
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.41  $1.46  $1.23  $2.87  $2.30 
Diluted$1.41  $1.45  $1.22  $2.86  $2.29 
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.    
          



Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30, 2022*March 31, 2022*June 30, 2021*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share   
Basic$1.41$1.46$1.23
Diluted$1.41$1.45$1.22
Book value per common share$24.49$25.77$27.35
Tangible book value per common share$24.49$25.77$27.35
Basic weighted average common shares2,822,2922,793,0142,814,196
Diluted weighted average common shares2,835,3942,807,8662,825,668
Common shares outstanding at period end2,898,1672,917,0442,879,177
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio8.09%8.59%9.60%
Average loans$544,496$498,755$446,079
Average earning assets (1)$875,238$840,952$732,416
Average total assets$890,088$866,432$765,391
Average stockholders' equity$83,192$83,009$77,148
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$0$02007
90+ days past due still accruing$0$038
Total nonperforming loans$0$02045
Total nonperforming assets$0$02045
Net charge offs$0$0$1
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00%0.00%0.24%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00%0.00%0.25%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00%0.00%0.44%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans0.96%0.97%1.00%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage9.63%9.48%9.47%
Common equity tier 112.97%14.00%13.80%
Total risk-based capital13.80%14.83%14.70%
    
Selected Performance Ratios   
Efficiency ratio45.86%48.46%51.67%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.85%1.98%1.86%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)22.52%20.64%18.46%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)22.52%20.64%18.46%
Net interest margin2.83%2.75%2.71%
    
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
    
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.

 

Truxton Corporation           
Yield Tables           
For The Periods Indicated           
(000's)           
(Unaudited)           
            
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:           
            
            
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2022*   March 31, 2022*   June 30, 2021*  
            
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
            
Earning Assets           
   Loans$544,496 3.90$5,299 $498,755 3.73$4,586 $446,079 3.64$4,049 
   Loan fees$0 0.13$174 $0 0.21$259 $0 0.35$385 
      Loans with fees$544,496 4.03$5,473 $498,755 3.94$4,845 $446,079 3.99$4,433 
   Mortgage loans held for sale$53 4.53$1 $61 3.72$1 $108 3.16$1 
   Federal funds sold$2,255 0.55$3 $1,735 0.17$1 $2,124 0.06$0 
   Deposits with banks$28,206 0.68$48 $34,026 0.37$31 $53,857 0.34$46 
   Investment securities - taxable$234,780 1.95$1,143 $239,635 1.86$1,114 $164,584 1.75$719 
   Investment securities - tax-exempt$65,448 3.27$396 $66,739 3.21$396 $65,665 3.25$395 
      Total Earning Assets$875,238 3.30$7,064 $840,952 3.14$6,388 $732,416 3.14$5,594 
Non interest earning assets           
   Allowance for loan losses (5,105)    (4,776)    (4,575)  
   Cash and due from banks$9,244    $8,046    $10,601   
   Premises and equipment$248    $256    $403   
   Accrued interest receivable$2,278    $2,065    $2,114   
   Other real estate$0    $0    $0   
   Other assets$24,350    $20,519    $20,112   
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (16,166)    (630)    4,320   
      Total Assets$890,087    $866,432    $765,391   
Interest bearing liabilities           
   Interest bearing demand$365,521 0.05$44 $363,022 0.03$29 $308,736 0.02$15 
   Savings and Money Market$135,122 1.76$594 $164,107 1.29$523 $148,895 1.27$470 
   Time deposits - Retail$16,400 0.87$36 $10,734 0.48$13 $9,920 0.61$15 
   Time Deposits - Wholesale$82,376 0.65$134 $39,793 0.22$21 $20,271 0.28$14 
      Total interest bearing deposits$599,419 0.54$807 $577,655 0.41$586 $487,822 0.42$514 
   Federal home Loan Bank advances$4,500 1.98$22 $6,278 1.48$23 $14,603 1.95$72 
   Subordinated debt$14,776 5.19$194 $14,863 5.22$194 $14,679 5.23$194 
   Other borrowings$1,236 2.23$4 $882 1.23$1 $1,090 0.98$0 
      Total borrowed funds$20,512 4.25$220 $22,023 3.96$218 $30,371 3.47$266 
      Total interest bearing liabilities$619,931 0.66$1,027 $599,678 0.54$804 $518,193 0.60$780 
Net interest rate spread 2.64$6,037  2.60$5,584  2.54$4,814 
   Non-interest bearing deposits$193,872    $179,691    $164,831   
   Other liabilities$3,092    $4,054    $5,219   
   Stockholder's equity$73,192    $83,009    $77,148   
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity$890,087    $866,432    $765,391   
Cost of funds 0.50   0.42   0.46 
Net interest margin 2.83   2.75   2.71 
            
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.           
            
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.            

 

Truxton Corporation         
Yield Tables         
For The Periods Indicated         
(000's)         
(Unaudited)         
          
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:         
          
          
 Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2022*    June 30, 2021*   
          
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 
          
Earning Assets         
   Loans$521,752 3.85$9,885  $437,519 3.65$7,909 
   Loan fees$0 0.17$434  $0 0.34$728 
      Loans with fees$521,752 3.99$10,319  $437,519 3.98$8,637 
   Mortgage loans held for sale$57 4.10$1  $102 3.03$1 
   Federal funds sold$1,997 0.39$4  $2,148 0.06$1 
   Deposits with banks$31,100 0.51$79  $60,342 0.36$108 
   Investment securities - taxable$237,194 1.90$2,257  $156,893 1.76$1,380 
   Investment securities - tax-exempt$66,090 3.24$792  $64,034 3.27$774 
      Total Earning Assets$858,190 3.22$13,452  $721,038 3.12$10,901 
Non interest earning assets         
   Allowance for loan losses (4,942)     (4,558)   
   Cash and due from banks$8,648     $10,474    
   Premises and equipment$272     $470    
   Accrued interest receivable$2,172     $2,162    
   Other real estate$0     $0    
   Other assets$22,425     $19,826    
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (8,441)     5,075    
      Total Assets$878,324     $754,487    
Interest bearing liabilities         
   Interest bearing demand$364,279 0.04$72  $309,031 0.03$50 
   Savings and Money Market$149,534 1.51$1,117  $137,069 1.37$933 
   Time deposits - Retail$13,582 0.72$48  $9,110 0.67$30 
   Time Deposits - Wholesale$61,202 0.51$155  $22,274 0.23$25 
      Total interest bearing deposits$588,597 0.48$1,393  $477,484 0.44$1,039 
   Federal home Loan Bank advances$5,384 1.69$46  $15,288 1.94$149 
   Subordinated debt$14,820 5.20$388  $14,738 5.28$392 
   Other borrowings$1,060 1.98$4  $1,114 0.86$0 
      Total borrowed funds$21,264 4.10$438  $31,140 3.45$541 
      Total interest bearing liabilities$609,861 0.60$1,831  $508,624 0.62$1,580 
Net interest rate spread 2.62$11,621   2.50$9,321 
   Non-interest bearing deposits$186,821     $162,771    
   Other liabilities$3,569     $5,595    
   Stockholder's equity$78,073     $77,497    
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity$878,324     $754,487    
Cost of funds 0.46    0.47  
Net interest margin 2.79    2.68  
          
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.       
          
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.          

