Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

“Truxton’s second quarter 2022 performance was exceptional despite market turbulence,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management revenue increased 9% from the same quarter last year as our team continued to earn the opportunity to serve new clients. The private banking team produced a record quarter of loan growth by finding creative lending solutions for our clients while maintaining our focus on credit quality. We expect the volatile market conditions we are currently experiencing to continue to create a challenging operating environment and to pressure earnings for the remainder of the year.”

Key Highlights

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the second quarter was $5.58 million, an increase of 8.8% from the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 30.3% compared to the second quarter of 2021. PPNR for the first half of 2022 was 33.4% higher than the first half of 2021.

Non-interest income was $4.2 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 3% from the first quarter of 2022 but an 8% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the second quarter of 2022.

Loans rose by 11% to $565 million compared to March 31, 2022, and were up 25% compared to June 30, 2021. Excluding the $121 thousand in PPP loans on June 30, 2022, gross loans rose by 29% compared to June 30, 2021, when we had $15.1 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet.

Total deposits increased by 0.50% from March 31, 2022, to $782 million on June 30, 2022, and increased by 11% in comparison to June 30, 2021. Wholesale and brokered deposits were a larger percentage of the funding mix in the second quarter of 2022 and contributed to increased deposit betas.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.83%, an increase of 8 basis points from the 2.75% experienced in the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 12 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. Cost of funds was 0.50% in the second quarter of 2022, up from 0.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and up from 0.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on June 30, 2022. Truxton also had $0 of net charge-offs in the quarter, $0 in the first quarter of 2022, and $2 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.

Allowance for loan losses was $5.5 million, $4.8 million, and $4.6 million at quarter end June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.96%, 0.97%, and 1.00%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.63% at June 30, 2022, 9.48% at March 31, 2022, and 9.47% at June 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $24.49, $25.77, and $27.35 at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. Lower bond portfolio valuations caused largely by the rising interest rate environment continued to drive the decline in book value.

During the second quarter of 2022, Truxton Corporation repurchased 22,000 shares of its common stock for $1.54 million, an average price of $70.05 per share. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.68 per common share.



Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) June 30,

2022* March 31,

2022* June 30,

2021* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 6,145 $ 8,837 $ 10,274 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 670 42,375 92,384 Federal funds sold 114 2,985 5,376 Cash and cash equivalents 6,929 54,197 108,034 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,283 2,284 2,429 Securities available for sale 273,689 293,588 235,032 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 569,969 504,235 441,997 PPP Loans 121 409 15,068 Allowance for loan losses (5,468 ) (4,881 ) (4,575 ) Net loans 564,622 499,763 452,490 Bank owned life insurance 10,490 10,439 10,288 Restricted equity securities 3,258 3,250 3,228 Premises and equipment, net 223 267 405 Accrued interest receivable 2,748 2,479 2,260 Deferred tax asset, net 5,335 3,107 - Other assets 7,192 5,790 6,531 Total assets $ 876,769 $ 875,164 $ 820,697 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 190,911 $ 180,743 $ 164,176 Interest bearing 591,081 597,310 543,238 Total deposits 781,992 778,053 707,414 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500 4,500 12,835 Subordinated debt 14,847 14,653 14,748 Deferred tax liability, net - - 161 Other liabilities 4,468 2,789 6,786 Total liabilities 805,807 799,995 741,944 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 31,258 32,400 31,556 Retained earnings 53,070 49,946 43,446 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,366 ) (7,177 ) 3,751 Total shareholders' equity 70,962 75,169 78,753 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 876,769 $ 875,164 $ 820,697 *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date June 30,

2022* March 31,

2022* June 30,

2021* June 30,

2022* June 30,

2021* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 4,056 $ 4,182 $ 3,726 $ 8,237 $ 7,156 Service charges on deposit accounts 106 99 82 205 141 Securities gains (losses), net (30 ) (18 ) - (47 ) 0 Bank owned life insurance income 51 50 51 101 102 Other 38 48 37 86 77 Total non-interest income 4,221 4,361 3,896 8,582 7,476 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,473 $ 4,838 $ 4,434 $ 10,311 $ 8,636 Taxable securities 1,143 1,114 719 2,257 1,380 Tax-exempt securities 396 396 395 793 774 Interest bearing deposits 48 31 46 79 108 Federal funds sold 3 1 0 4 1 Other interest income 47 16 48 62 67 Total interest income 7,110 6,396 5,642 13,506 10,966 Interest expense Deposits 807 586 514 1,393 1,039 Short-term borrowings 4 1 - 5 - Subordinated debentures 194 194 194 388 392 Long-term borrowings 22 23 72 46 149 Total interest expense 1,027 804 780 1,832 1,580 Net interest income 6,083 5,592 4,862 11,674 9,386 Provision for loan losses 586 105 0 691 92 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,497 5,487 4,862 10,983 9,294 Total revenue, net 9,718 9,848 8,758 19,565 16,770 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,469 3,511 3,230 6,980 6,336 Occupancy 243 252 246 495 467 Furniture and equipment 29 32 42 61 88 Data processing 354 366 327 720 671 Wealth management processing fees 159 165 164 324 343 Advertising and public relations 21 32 35 53 74 Professional services 179 166 183 345 310 FDIC insurance assessments 57 57 42 114 84 Other 214 242 208 455 460 Total non interest expense 4,725 4,823 4,477 9,547 8,833 Income before income taxes 4,993 5,025 4,281 10,018 7,937 Income tax expense 883 798 731 1,681 1,305 Net income $ 4,110 $ 4,227 $ 3,550 $ 8,337 $ 6,632 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.41 $ 1.46 $ 1.23 $ 2.87 $ 2.30 Diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.45 $ 1.22 $ 2.86 $ 2.29 *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial Data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022* March 31, 2022* June 30, 2021* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share Basic $1.41 $1.46 $1.23 Diluted $1.41 $1.45 $1.22 Book value per common share $24.49 $25.77 $27.35 Tangible book value per common share $24.49 $25.77 $27.35 Basic weighted average common shares 2,822,292 2,793,014 2,814,196 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,835,394 2,807,866 2,825,668 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,898,167 2,917,044 2,879,177 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.09% 8.59% 9.60% Average loans $544,496 $498,755 $446,079 Average earning assets (1) $875,238 $840,952 $732,416 Average total assets $890,088 $866,432 $765,391 Average stockholders' equity $83,192 $83,009 $77,148 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 2007 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 38 Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 2045 Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 2045 Net charge offs $0 $0 $1 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.24% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.25% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.44% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.96% 0.97% 1.00% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 9.63% 9.48% 9.47% Common equity tier 1 12.97% 14.00% 13.80% Total risk-based capital 13.80% 14.83% 14.70% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 45.86% 48.46% 51.67% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.85% 1.98% 1.86% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 22.52% 20.64% 18.46% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 22.52% 20.64% 18.46% Net interest margin 2.83% 2.75% 2.71% *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.

Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2022* March 31, 2022* June 30, 2021* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $544,496 3.90 $5,299 $498,755 3.73 $4,586 $446,079 3.64 $4,049 Loan fees $0 0.13 $174 $0 0.21 $259 $0 0.35 $385 Loans with fees $544,496 4.03 $5,473 $498,755 3.94 $4,845 $446,079 3.99 $4,433 Mortgage loans held for sale $53 4.53 $1 $61 3.72 $1 $108 3.16 $1 Federal funds sold $2,255 0.55 $3 $1,735 0.17 $1 $2,124 0.06 $0 Deposits with banks $28,206 0.68 $48 $34,026 0.37 $31 $53,857 0.34 $46 Investment securities - taxable $234,780 1.95 $1,143 $239,635 1.86 $1,114 $164,584 1.75 $719 Investment securities - tax-exempt $65,448 3.27 $396 $66,739 3.21 $396 $65,665 3.25 $395 Total Earning Assets $875,238 3.30 $7,064 $840,952 3.14 $6,388 $732,416 3.14 $5,594 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (5,105 ) (4,776 ) (4,575 ) Cash and due from banks $9,244 $8,046 $10,601 Premises and equipment $248 $256 $403 Accrued interest receivable $2,278 $2,065 $2,114 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $24,350 $20,519 $20,112 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (16,166 ) (630 ) 4,320 Total Assets $890,087 $866,432 $765,391 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $365,521 0.05 $44 $363,022 0.03 $29 $308,736 0.02 $15 Savings and Money Market $135,122 1.76 $594 $164,107 1.29 $523 $148,895 1.27 $470 Time deposits - Retail $16,400 0.87 $36 $10,734 0.48 $13 $9,920 0.61 $15 Time Deposits - Wholesale $82,376 0.65 $134 $39,793 0.22 $21 $20,271 0.28 $14 Total interest bearing deposits $599,419 0.54 $807 $577,655 0.41 $586 $487,822 0.42 $514 Federal home Loan Bank advances $4,500 1.98 $22 $6,278 1.48 $23 $14,603 1.95 $72 Subordinated debt $14,776 5.19 $194 $14,863 5.22 $194 $14,679 5.23 $194 Other borrowings $1,236 2.23 $4 $882 1.23 $1 $1,090 0.98 $0 Total borrowed funds $20,512 4.25 $220 $22,023 3.96 $218 $30,371 3.47 $266 Total interest bearing liabilities $619,931 0.66 $1,027 $599,678 0.54 $804 $518,193 0.60 $780 Net interest rate spread 2.64 $6,037 2.60 $5,584 2.54 $4,814 Non-interest bearing deposits $193,872 $179,691 $164,831 Other liabilities $3,092 $4,054 $5,219 Stockholder's equity $73,192 $83,009 $77,148 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $890,087 $866,432 $765,391 Cost of funds 0.50 0.42 0.46 Net interest margin 2.83 2.75 2.71 *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.