AppSwarm's New HIVE Division to Focus on Blockchain, Data Security, Recruiting and Application Development

TULSA, OK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and digital marketing solutions.

HIVE update: As part of AppSwarm’s effort to create and promote technology growth in Tulsa the company has launched the HIVE initiative. The HIVE is SWRM's next-generation technology research lab and production house for the collective of technological, creative, and intellectual minds.

The HIVE is a startup accelerator focused on the following strategies:

Building a bridge between developers and the investment community towards the development of blockchain protocols. Seeking partners in application development and institutional investing who may have an interest in partnering together to leverage the power of blockchain.

Producing new mobile applications for business and entertainment.

Producing interactive applications and hardware interfaces for local retail stores.

Integrating cryptocurrency strategies within mobile applications.

Recruiting and team building.

If you are a developer or investor, please reach out to us below to see how we can work together on new projects. https://tulsatechhive.com/

AppSwarm CEO, Christopher Bailey, stated, “We are very excited to be moving forward with the rebranding of “TulsaLabs” with the creation of Tulsa Tech Hive, which we refer to as “HIVE”. We are expanding our platform and strategic scope to house new software developers, cybersecurity enthusiasts, and creative minds which collectively will bring SWRM into a new phase of production and facilitate new partnerships. 2022 is looking to be our strongest year and we are ecstatic about the new direction we are heading to bring new products, new partnerships and value to the company, and most importantly our shareholders.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds submerged in cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, digital and marketing solutions. AppSwarm also specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/ or https://tulsatechhive.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts: AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com



