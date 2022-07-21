Turmalina Appoints New CEO As Company Prepares for Drilling at Chanape

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX, 3RI:FSE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Rogers as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 20, 2022.



Mr. Rogers is an accomplished mining industry professional who, over the past 13 years, has worked on and developed projects in the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

He is the Principal of Longford Exploration Services and within this role has executed multiple large field exploration and drilling programs for a variety of public and private exploration companies.

Mr. Rogers has a track record of successful M+A, marketing and capital raising. Since 2017, Mr. Rogers and his teams have identified and vended over 90 resource properties to public and private companies, and have largely generated these projects through focused-area selection from large databases while employing a number of GIS, 3D software and remote sensing solutions.

Mr. Rogers will succeed Dr. Rohan Wolfe, who will transition into the role of Technical Advisor, where he will continue to help guide Turmalina’s exploration efforts.

Mr Bryan Slusarchuk, President and Director states:

“Under Rohan’s stewardship the Company has gone from inception and listing to holding an exciting portfolio of high-grade copper-gold-silver assets in Argentina and Peru. After 5 years at the helm Rohan will transition to Technical Advisor where we will continue to leverage his skills and knowledge to develop our portfolio while ensuring continuity and growth in our knowledge base. I would like to thank Rohan for his hard work and dedication over the years and we look forward to working closely with him going forward.

It is an exciting time for the Company as we prepare to drill at two exceptional projects and take Turmalina to the next level from a great starting point of having two excellent drill-permitted projects, a solid cash position and a strong technical team.”

Turmalina has recently received all necessary permits to commence drilling at the 700 ha Chanape Project which contains multiple high-grade tourmaline gold-silver-copper (Au-Ag-Cu) breccia pipes, with 30 breccia zones identified to date. These breccias and associated mineralized veins are interpreted to have been sourced from an underlying porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver-gold (Cu-Mo-Ag-Au) system.

Turmalina intends to explore the tourmaline breccia targets and, in addition, evaluate the deeper porphyry potential of the project.

On Behalf of the Company,

Bryan Slusarchuk, President and Director

Website: turmalinametals.com

Address: #488 - 1090 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact Bryan Slusarchuk at +1 833 923 3334 (toll free) or via info@turmalinametals.com .

About Turmalina Metals: Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper-silver discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style. Our projects are characterised by open high-grade mineralization in established mining and exploration areas that present compelling drill targets. The San Francisco project is in Argentina. For further information on the San Francisco Project, refer to the technical report entitled “NI43-101 Technical Report San Francisco Copper Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina” dated November 17, 2019 under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com . The Chanape Project is in Peru. For further information on the Chanape Project, refer to the technical report entitled “NI43-101 Technical Report on the Chanape Gold-Silver-Copper Project, San Damian District, Huarochiri Province, Peru” dated June 20, 2022.

