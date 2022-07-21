New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Event Apps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Operating System, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295689/?utm_source=GNW

Real-time updates and in-app sponsorships are providing another event revenue stream.



Incorporating a city guide, live polls, and gamification for guest engagement and feedback further advances the North America Event Apps market growth.Changing lifestyle and consumer behavior is a major driving factor for the marketing industry, which, in turn, is boosting the event apps market.



Technological advancement is increasing the use of mobile event apps to gain a 360-degree view of the event and manage in-person interactions. The growing proliferation of smartphones is helping event managers interact with the program activities, chat with each other, and improve their business relations, boosting the North America event apps market growth.



In November 2021, the MMBC and the US Travel Association announced the full integration of the coalition under the US Travel umbrella to strengthen the US events industry.The MMBC and the US Travel Association collaborated to produce meaningful programs highlighting the value of business travel events.



In March 2021, the US government agency and Small Business Administration initiated a US$ 16 billion federal relief fund for live-event businesses such as music clubs, theatres, museums, and concerts.Applicants were eligible for grants of up to US$ 10 million from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant fund, as per the economic relief bill.



Live Events Coalition, a non-profit organization in the US, is working to promote face-to-face meetings and encourage alternatives such as video streaming of events to boost the events industry in the post-pandemic era.The COVID-19 aid relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act (2020) passed by Congress is also helping the meeting and event organizers stay afloat through funding programs and assistance.



Government officials are hosting business meets and conferences to attract large investments to propel the regional events industry. For instance, Select USA is an annual investment summit hosted by the government of the US. This is providing strong support for the North America event apps market growth.



Key Insights:



Digitalization has increased the efficiency and cost-effectiveness in every phase of event production in the US and is rising as a substitute for physical meetings, thereby driving the event apps market.The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) states a critical need for information quantifying the significance of face-to-face meetings and business events to the US economy, thereby highlighting the importance of technology.



Digitalization is paving the way for events and conferences in several end-use verticals, including science, education, government, and health care.Digitalization is helping event planners efficiently host and manage events, conventions, or trade shows that bring new revenue to industries across the country.



Event app providers in the US are also leveraging the benefits of technology to provide high-end meeting solutions.For instance, in January 2022, ON24 released its Go Live app to help marketers stream live video events.



Furthermore, digitalization is driving the event apps market by keeping audiences engaged with event and in-session chats, polls, and breakout sessions, providing the ability to track event activity and attendee engagement. It also provides customers with a one-stop platform to drive an interactive, engaging experience that provides opportunities for two-way discussion, networking, and relationship-building.



Based on type, the North America event apps market is segmented into enterprise event apps, hybrid apps, corporate meeting apps, conference apps, trade show apps, festival apps, and sports event apps.The enterprise event apps segment would hold the largest share in the North America Event Apps market in 2022.



The majority of corporate event planning teams focus on a core portfolio of large-scale, high-profile events that need a significant amount of resources.Mobile event applications are becoming more frequent at these events.



A mobile event app is a strong tool that is shaking up the traditional meeting model by increasing productivity, promoting participation, and lowering expenses by harnessing technology.For instance, Whova is an all-in-one event management system that makes events more modern and stylish, efficiently attracts and engages attendees, and saves event organizers time on logistical administration.



These factors lead to the growth of the North America event apps market.



The report segments the North America event apps market as follows:



The North America event apps market is segmented based on type, operating system, and end user.Based on type, the North America Event Apps market is categorized into enterprise event apps, hybrid apps, corporate meeting apps, conference apps, trade show apps, festival apps, and sports event apps.



Based on operating system, the North America event apps market is segmented into iOS, Android, and web-based. Based on end user, the North America Event Apps market is categorized into event organizer and planners, corporates, government, education, and others.



Whova; Cvent Inc.; Evenium; Eventbase Technology Inc.; Livestorm; Meeting Application; On24; Spotme; Webex Events (Formerly Socio); and Yapp Inc are companies operating in the North America event apps market.



The overall size of the North America event apps market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the market with respect to all the market segments.Multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



This process includes VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America event apps market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295689/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________