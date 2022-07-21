Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 27th and July 28th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Wednesday, July 27th and Thursday, July 28th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this two-day virtual event showcasing live company presentations discussing their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity and investment highlights.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3ocFpdy

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are excited to host the upcoming two-day Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, in conjunction with our newest sponsor Socialsuite,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. This event will feature more than 25 companies in the space as well as a keynote presentation from Seth Forman, President of Socialsuite, entitled: “ESG for Metals & Mining: How to get started fast.”

"We're excited to participate in the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference. Starting the ESG journey can be challenging for small to mid cap companies and we want to help them navigate those challenges in a sustainable, yet efficient way, said Seth Forman President of ESG at Socialsuite. I look forward to sharing the lessons our customers have learnt and how Socialsuite can help companies get started with ESG, fast."

July 27th Agenda

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMGTI Energy Ltd.OTCQB: GTRIF | ASX: GTR
10:00 AMPeninsula Energy Ltd.OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
10:30 AMTRX Gold CorporationNYSE American: TRX | TSX: TNX
11:00 AMBear Creek Mining Corp.OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM
11:30 AMNewcore Gold Ltd.OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU
12:00 PMSocialsuite Keynote Presentation: "ESG for Metals & Mining: How to get started fast"
12:30 PMMinera Alamos, Inc.OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI
1:00 PMWest Vault Mining Inc.OTCQX: WVMDF | TSX-V: WVM
1:30 PMATAC Resources Ltd.OTCQB: ATADF | TSX-V: ATC
2:30 PMBrixton Metals Corp.OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB
3:00 PMOutcrop Silver & Gold Corp.OTCQX: OCGSF | TSX-V: OCG
3:30 PMSilver Mountain Resources Inc.OTCQB: AGMRF | TSX-V: AGMR
4:00 PMThomson Resources Ltd.OTCQB: TMZRF | ASX: TMZ
4:30 PMArizona Metals Corp.OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC


July 28th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMJindalee Resources, Ltd.OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
10:00 AMNovo Resources Corp.OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
10:30 AMWhite Rock Minerals LimitedOTCQX: WRMCF | ASX: WRM
11:00 AMCallinex Mines Inc.OTCQX: CLLXF | TSX-V: CNX
11:30 AMTriStar Gold Inc.OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG
12:00 PMGoGold Resources, Inc.OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
12:30 PMSilver Tiger Metals Inc.OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR
1:00 PMChesapeake Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHPGF | TSX-V: CKG
1:30 PMViva Gold Corp.OTCQB: VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU
2:00 PMCypress Development Corp.OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP
2:30 PMKarora Resources Inc.OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
3:00 PMHeadwater Gold Inc.OTCQB: HWAUF| CSE: HWG
3:30 PMKodiak Copper Corp.OTCQB: KDKCF| TSX-V: KDK
4:00 PMPacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.OTCQB: PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX
4:30 PMAmerican Rare Earths Ltd.OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

