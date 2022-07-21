Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 27th and July 28th

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Wednesday, July 27th and Thursday, July 28th.



Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this two-day virtual event showcasing live company presentations discussing their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity and investment highlights.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are excited to host the upcoming two-day Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, in conjunction with our newest sponsor Socialsuite,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. This event will feature more than 25 companies in the space as well as a keynote presentation from Seth Forman, President of Socialsuite, entitled: “ESG for Metals & Mining: How to get started fast.”

"We're excited to participate in the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference. Starting the ESG journey can be challenging for small to mid cap companies and we want to help them navigate those challenges in a sustainable, yet efficient way, said Seth Forman President of ESG at Socialsuite. I look forward to sharing the lessons our customers have learnt and how Socialsuite can help companies get started with ESG, fast."

July 27th Agenda



July 28th Agenda:



