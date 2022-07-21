GoGold Resources Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 28th

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCQX:GLGDF), based in Halifax, focused on Los Ricos Project, today announced that Brad Langille, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 28th, 2022.



DATE: July 28th, 2022

TIME: 12:00 PM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ni2TNT



Available for 1x1 meetings: July 27/28 all day

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

GoGold Announces Additional Positive Drilling at El Favor East - 1,124 g/t AgEq over 2.0m within 18.8m of 203 g/t AgEq

GoGold Announces Strong Drilling Results at Mololoa in Los Ricos North - 4,366 g/t AgEq over 1.1m contained within 33.4m of 317 g/t AgEq

GoGold Announces Highest Grade Drill Intercept To Date at El Favor East in Los Ricos North - 11,307 g/t AgEq over 1.0m within 21.2m of 1,079 g/t AgEq at El Favor East

About GoGold Resources inc.

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

GoGold Resources Inc

Steven Low

Corporate Development

Phone 416 855 0435

Email steve@gogoldresources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com