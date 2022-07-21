Hard Seltzer Market to Reach USD 41,669 Million by 2030 Propelled By Increasing Online Sales of Alcoholic Beverages According to Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Hard Seltzer Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”



DUBLIN, Ireland, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hard Seltzer Market size accounted for USD 8,567 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 41,669 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The growing consumer preference for carbonated beverages with lower alcohol concentrations is expected to propel the hard seltzer market forward. Carbonated beverages are beverages that contain carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in water, causing it to bubble and fizz. Carbonated water is integrated with alcohol and fruit flavors to make hard seltzer. As per PepsiCo, a US-based carbonated beverage company, India's annual per-capita soft drink bottle consumption will rise significantly in 2021. Carbonated beverages account for 51% of PepsiCo's total sales in India. As a result, rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages accelerates the hard seltzer industry forward.

Hard seltzer is a carbonated or sparkling beverage that contains almost 5% alcoholic content, equivalent to beer. It is made from fermented sweetener or semolina rice, as well as fizzy water and artificial flavors. Hard seltzer is now available in a variety of flavors, including watermelon, strawberry, pomegranate, lime, passion fruit, lemon, and tangerine. It is considered a healthier alternative to conventional alcoholic beverages because it is gluten-free and contains carbohydrates, low calories, and sugar. As a result, it is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers as well as those suffering from allergies, inflammatory celiac disease, and auto-immune diseases.

Market Hard Seltzer Market Market Size 2021 USD 8,567 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 41,669 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 19.7% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By ABV Content, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Mark Anthony Brands International, San Juan Seltzer, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company,

Heineken N.V., Kopparberg, Molson Coors Beverage Company, The Boston Beer Company,

Blue Marble, Diageo plc, Constellation Brands, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Kona Brewing Co. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Hard Seltzer Market Growth Aspects

Changing fast and sedentary lifestyles, evolving consumer preferences, and rising consumption of carbonated beverages has been recognized as crucial drivers of the global hard seltzer market in major European and American markets. For its low sugar content and high nutritional value, hard seltzer is becoming extremely prevalent among health-conscious customers. To meet the diverse needs of consumers, appropriate optimization alcohol bases are used to provide a diverse range of hard seltzers. Expectations for fruity mixtures and wine-based hard seltzers are expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Furthermore, the implementations of new fermentation processes by various companies, as well as the emergence of new innovative flavors incorporating tart, sugar, and fruity flavors, are driving factors in the global hard seltzer market. Different flavors of hard seltzer and sugary drinks have grown in popularity among the younger generation and millennial, resulting in an increase in demand in the coming years.

Furthermore, the hard seltzer market is rapidly expanding as a result of factors such as rising economic progress, increased online liquor sales, the tourism and travel industry, and cafeteria and club outlets. The growing influence of Western civilization, rapid urbanization, shifting consumer perceptions of alcoholic beverage consumption, and changes in customer preferences in emerging economies are expected to propel the global hard seltzer market forward.

Hard Seltzer Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global hard seltzer market. North America is expected to dominate the global hard seltzer market in 2021 and remain so throughout the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for low-alcohol, low-calorie, and gluten-free beverages is driving the region's carbonated water market growth. Furthermore, the preference for low-alcohol-content beverages across all age categories is increasing regional market shares. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific hard seltzer market is expected to grow due to the reduction in taxation and relaxation of rules and regulations for alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the growing number of small players in the geographic areas offering hard seltzers supports the growth of the Asia Pacific hard seltzers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the ease with which multinational corporations can be found have resulted in increased consumption of these product offerings in the region, propelling the market.

Hard Seltzer Market Segmentation

The global hard seltzer market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on ABV content, packaging, and distribution channels. Based on the ABV content, the market is divided into ABV less than 5% and ABV more than 5%.Based on the packaging, the market separated into metal cans, plastic bottles, and glass bottles. Based on distribution channels, the market is categorized into off-trade, and on-trade.

Hard Seltzer Market Players

Market participants use competitive strategies such as collaborative efforts and amalgamations with specialist marketing companies to promote their products in the alcohol product category. The business is committed to developing new flavors for its products in order to attract more consumers who are underserved by the alcoholic drink market segment.

Some key players covered global in the hard seltzer industry are Mark Anthony Brands International, San Juan Seltzer, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Heineken N.V., Kopparberg, Molson Coors Beverage Company, The Boston Beer Company, Blue Marble, Diageo plc, Constellation Brands, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Kona Brewing Co.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

