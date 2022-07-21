Datasea’s Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment Confirmed by Leading Lab Achieved a 99.83% Efficacy in Nine Seconds Against Covid-19

BEIJING, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Jingwei"), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, announces test results from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (the “Institute”) demonstrating significantly enhanced virus sterilization efficiency. The test results, from the test which the Company paid the Institute to conduct, show that Datasea’s Ultrasonic Sound Sterilization and Antivirus Equipment (the “Device”) has achieved 99.83% disinfection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that is known to cause COVID-19) in just nine seconds.

The market need for sterilization devices has gained greater urgency because of the global coronavirus pandemic, as effective sterilization practices can curtail the spread of infectious diseases. While the pandemic appears to be degrading into endemic status, the need for sterilization has likely become a permanent way of life for many and will likely continue into common. The Device features innovative acoustic intelligence powered disinfection that has proven to be able to reduce bacteria and viruses without human contact, peculiar odor, or environmental damage, and can respond to a wide range of disinfection needs. Datasea’s Device relies on the high-speed movement of the proton of ultrasound to destroy the formation of microorganisms and can kill bacteria and virus faster than UV and alcohol.

Commenting on today's announcement, Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea stated, “We are very excited with this recent partnership with a prestigious laboratory and news on rapid disinfection of the COVID-19 virus on our device. We believe that Datasea can bring substantial benefits and help reduce infection transmission in a wide range of application scenarios. Our goal is to provide the best available device on the market for those with disinfection needs. Today’s announcement exemplifies the continued progress we have achieved with the commitment and dedication in the acoustic intelligence area.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989

Email: Datasea@iecapitalusa.com