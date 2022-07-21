Companion Diagnostics Market to Enjoy Advancements in AI, Big Data, NGS and Surpass the Value of 15 billion by 2028

Westford, USA, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term “companion diagnostic” (CDx) is used to describe in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDs) that are essential for the safe and effective use of certain therapeutic products. A CDx may be used to select patients for therapy, monitor therapy, or predict a patient’s response to therapy. As such, a companion diagnostics market can play a critical role in personalized medicine.

The first FDA-approved CDx was the HercepTest, which is used to guide treatment with the HER2-targeted cancer therapies Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Tykerb (lapatinib). The HercepTest is a laboratory test that detects the presence of HER2 protein on the surface of tumor cells. Patients whose tumors test positive for HER2 are more likely to benefit from treatment with a HER2-targeted therapy.

17 million New Cancer Cases and 10 million Deaths Each Year, World is Crumpling

With cancer being one of the leading causes of death worldwide, it is no surprise that there is a great deal of research being devoted to finding new ways to detect and treat the disease. One area that has seen significant advancements in recent years is companion diagnostics market – tests that can be used to identify which patients are most likely to respond positively to a particular treatment.

While the use of companion diagnostics is still in its early stages, it is already having a positive impact on patient outcomes. In one study, the use of a companion diagnostic test helped researchers identify which patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer were most likely to benefit from the drug crizotinib (Xalkori). As a result of this study, crizotinib was approved for use in patients with this specific type of lung cancer.

In another study, companion diagnostics were used to determine which patients with metastatic melanoma were most likely to respond positively to the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab (Keytruda). This study led to the drug being approved for use in this particular group of patients.

Recent Trends in Companion Diagnostics Market

Here are some of the most recent developments that have covered in the recent report published by SkyQuest on companion diagnostics market:

New tools for early detection of cancer. Companion diagnostics tests can help to identify signs and symptoms of cancer early, when it is easier to treat. This is especially important for cancer patients who may have fewer symptoms early on and may therefore be less likely to receive proper treatment if they are diagnosed at an early stage.

Interpretation of genetic data. Companion diagnostics tests can help to interpret genetic data that is collected from patients. This information can help clinicians to better understand the characteristics of a patient's disease and to develop specific treatment plans.

Improved understanding of autism spectrum disorder. Tests in companion diagnostics market can help to identify markers associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This information can help clinicians to better understand ASD and to develop more effective treatments for this condition.

More accurate diagnosis of diabetes mellitus type 2. Companion diagnostics tests can help to identify signs of diabetes mellitus type 2 (DM2) and to better diagnose this condition.

Improved understanding of hypertension. Companion diagnostics tests can help to identify the presence of signs of high blood pressure (HTN) and to confirm the diagnosis. The ability to track HTN over time can improve the management of this disease in both early and late stages, which will ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Support for personalized medicine. Companion diagnostics tests can help physicians to personalize treatment plans for patients with cancer or malignancies, treating only those who need more intense therapy.

Supporting personal health decisions. Companion diagnostics tests can assist in making better lifestyle choices that could reduce one's risk for certain diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes.

Increased Attention to Personalized Medication to Flourish Companion Diagnostics Market

Companion diagnostics are tests that help to guide treatment decisions for patients with cancer heart disease and diabetes, among others. They can be used to identify which patients are more likely to respond to a certain type of treatment, and they can also be used to monitor how well a patient is responding to treatment. Companion diagnostics are growing in popularity because they offer a more personalized approach to cancer care.

The use of companion diagnostics in personalized medicine has increased significantly in recent years. In many cases, these tests can help to identify which patients are likely to respond to a particular treatment and which are not. This information is critical in helping to tailor treatment plans to individual patients and improve outcomes.

There are a number of reasons why the use of companion diagnostics market has increased in recent years. First, there has been an increasing focus on personalized medicine and the need to tailor treatment plans to individual patients. Second, advances in technology have made it possible to perform these tests more accurately and with greater precision. Finally, as our understanding of cancer biology has improved, we have been able to develop more targeted therapies that are more likely to be effective in specific subgroups of patients.

The future of personalized medicine will likely see even greater use of companion diagnostics market. As the knowledge continues to expand, the market will be able identify ever-more precise subgroups of patients who are most likely to benefit from a particular therapy. Additionally, as new treatments continue to be developed, companion diagnostic market will play an increasingly important role.

CROs are Topping the Charts in Companion Diagnostics Market

There is no denying that contract research organizations (CROs) are playing an increasingly important role in the development of companion diagnostics. As the demand for personalized medicine continues to grow, CROs are uniquely positioned to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies create tailored treatments based on a patient's individual genetic makeup.

CDx are diagnostic tests that are used to select patients who are most likely to benefit from a particular treatment. They can also be used to monitor a patient's response to therapy and make adjustments as needed. Companion diagnostics market can be used for a variety of different conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and infectious diseases.

The development of CDx is a complex process that requires expertise in both molecular biology and clinical medicine. CROs that offer CDx services typically have teams of highly trained scientists and physicians who work together to develop these tests. In many cases, CROs are able to develop tests faster than pharmaceutical companies or academic institutions because they have access to the latest technology and equipment. In addition, CROs often have established relationships with key opinion leaders in the field of personalized medicine, which gives them a unique advantage in terms of developing new tests.

One example of a CRO in the global companion diagnostics market is Incyte Corporation. Incyte is one of the largest CROs in the world and has developed more than 100 companion diagnostics products. Incyte’s expertise in companion diagnostics has helped it to become one of the foremost providers of innovative diagnostic solutions for the global pharma and biotech markets.

Other CROs are working on technologies that can help doctors diagnose diseases more accurately and more quickly. For example, AbbVie is developing a test that can identify certain types of cancer at an earlier stage than traditional tests. And Geisinger is working on a test that can detect Alzheimer's disease early on in the patient's journey to diagnosis.

These innovations in the companion diagnostics market are making it possible for patients to get better care sooner and saving taxpayers money in the long run. Thanks to CROs, the market is continuing to lead the way in developing new ways to improve accuracy and affordability in companion diagnostics as well attract more market revenue.

With so much at stake, CROs are constantly exploring ways to improve their products and services. Their goal is to provide quality diagnostic solutions that help physicians make better decisions about patient care.

Application of NGS, AI and BIG Data in Companion Diagnostics Market is On the Rise

As the world becomes increasingly digital, so too is the way we diagnose and treat disease. Advances in genomics, proteomics, informatics, and artificial intelligence are helping to transform how we diagnose and treat diseases. In this blog section, we will explore some of the key applications of NGS, AI, and big data in companion diagnostics.

Currently, companion diagnostics market is using a variety of technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), big data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and interpret data. In the near future, these technologies will be augmented by big data to provide even more insights into the patient's health. Here are some examples of from the Companion Diagnostics market report about how this is being used:

Machine learning algorithms are being used to analyze large amounts of data from patient DNA samples in order to more accurately identify genetic variants that may be associated with certain diseases. This information can then be used to tailor treatment plans specifically for each individual patient.

NGS technology is also being used in the companion diagnostics market to develop new methods for early detection of cancer. By looking for specific changes in the DNA of healthy cells, doctors can sometimes catch cancerous cells before they even start to cause symptoms.

The use of BIG data is helping researchers gain a better understanding of how different diseases progress and which treatments are most effective at different stages. This information can then be applied to improve patient care overall.

Apart from this, our report covers a detailed analysis of biomarkers, liquid biopsy, NSG, AI, and big data analytics and how they are helping the global companion diagnostics market to move forward.

Early detection of diseases: By analyzing large volumes of data, companion diagnostics can detect abnormalities earlier in their development, which can help to prevent them from becoming full-blown diseases.

Improved treatment options: By understanding the genetic cause of a disease, doctors may be able to prescribe better treatments that specifically target that malignancy.

More accurate predictions: By studying patterns in patient data, companion diagnostics can make more accurate predictions about which patients will experience specific side effects or complications from treatment.

Measuring quality of health care: Quality of care can be monitored and improved by studying patterns in patient data (in disease monitoring tracking).

Partnerships are the Most Common Among Pharma Companies to Sustain in the Companion Diagnostics Market

According to a study by SkyQuest Technology, partnerships are the most common type of business alliance among pharmaceutical companies. The study found that 64% of participating companies in the companion diagnostics market have formed partnerships with other companies in the past five years. These alliances can provide complementary services, such as research and development or marketing. In addition, they can help to reduce the costs of developing new products.

The study also found that more than half of all partnering companies are from Europe. This is likely due to the prevalence of regulatory constraints and a need for greater collaboration in order to overcome them. American drug companies are less likely to form partnerships than their European counterparts, probably because the U.S. market is more competitive.

Overall, the study suggests that partnering is an effective way for pharmaceutical companies to sustain their businesses in the companion diagnostics market.

Some of the recent Partnerships, Investments, Developments in Companion Diagnostics market

In July 2022, Almac Diagnostic entered into partnership with AstraZeneca CDx. They are planning on exploring new disease area making use of NGS and qPCR

In July 2022, Guardant Health entered into partnership with Adicon Holdings Limited for carrying clinical trials

In July 2022, Integrated Graphene announced to invest up to $9.58 million in scaling up its revolutionary 3D Graphene foam, Gii®, manufacturing process to meet surging global demand from the human diagnostics and energy markets.

In July 2022, Prometheus Biosciences finished Enrollment of the ARTEMIS-UC Cohort 1 Phase 2 Study in Ulcerative Colitis. The study would evaluate the effectiveness of Prometheus’ companion diagnostic in approximately 40 patients with UC.

To understand a detailed analysis of how the global companion diagnostics market is growing, what are the investment and business expansion opportunities in the market, market dynamics, impact of current trends on future growth, and recent developments,

Key Players in Companion Diagnostics Market

GE Healthcare (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Danaher Corporation (US)

DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

BD (US)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Cancer Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)

AMOY Diagnostics CO. LTD. (China)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Bio SB (US)

Biocartis NV (Belgium)

Exact Science (US)

