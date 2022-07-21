Newswire Proudly Earns Three TrustRadius Best of Awards in the Public Relations Category

SARASOTA, Fla., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When researching products and services, it's common practice to read through reviews and testimonials to get real feedback from real people.

The experiences of others and the sentiment of their words are a powerful force that can either attract new customers or push them toward the competition.

Newswire, an industry-leading press release distribution company, understands this and places an emphasis on delivering valuable offerings that compel customers to share their positive experiences and results with their peers on trusted review sites.

This is evident as Newswire proudly earned three TrustRadius Best of Awards in the Public Relations category, including Best Feature Set Rank, Best Value for Price and Best Relationship Rank.

As an innovative technology company that combines its robust SaaS platform, enriched press release distribution network and the expertise of its team to help its clients distribute the right message to the right audience at the time, these awards are a testament to its commitment to customer satisfaction.

"Reviews and results fuel our efforts to provide our customers with powerful and cost-effective press release distribution services that turn their owned media into earned media opportunities," said Kyle Metcalf, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Newswire. "Earning these awards from TrustRadius is an excellent opportunity for us to show and not tell how we create real value and true results for companies of all sizes and industries."

TrustRadius is the most trusted review site for business technology and helps buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful reviews. In 2021, TrustRadius launched its Best of Awards to highlight highly-rated software products in an effort to help buyers make informed decisions based on trusted reviews from their peers.

A driving force behind these awards is authenticity, as these accolades can't be purchased - they're earned.

And, in order to secure these awards, Newswire had to receive 10 TrustRadius reviews between January 1 and June 30 that met the following criteria:

Best Feature Set - This award is based on the highest percentage of respondents who were happy with the product's feature set.

- This award is based on the highest percentage of respondents who were happy with the product's feature set. Best Relationship - This award is based on the Key Insight data for Would Buy Again, Implementation Expectations, and Sales and Marketing Promises.

- This award is based on the Key Insight data for Would Buy Again, Implementation Expectations, and Sales and Marketing Promises. Best Value for Price - To be considered for this award, Newswire had to list its product pricing. The Best Value for Price acknowledgment is based on the highest percentage of respondents who were happy with the product's value for the price.

"As a company, we strive to continually bring a refreshing and innovative approach to a traditional method of communication - press release distribution. Awards like these, that come straight from our customers, fuel our dedication to providing our companies with comprehensive and cost-effective marketing and media solutions that build a strong foundation for success now and in the future," added Metcalf.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping small and midsize businesses craft newsworthy content, deliver strategic media pitches, earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides software delivered as a service to power press release distribution, media databases, media distribution networks, media monitoring, analytics, newsrooms, and earned media to generate brand awareness, increase online visibility, secure marketing inquiries and increase sales for customers worldwide.

Newswire combines best-in-class science, process and technology to provide its customers the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time to maximize their returns on media and marketing communications spend.

To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com or check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

