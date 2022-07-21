Introducing TraumaGuard™ by Sentinel Medical Technologies

Jacksonville, Fla, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to helping practitioners save lives with pressure-monitoring devices, Sentinel Medical Technologies (“Sentinel”) has announced the launch of the TraumaGuard™ Monitoring Device - the first hands-free monitoring device designed to continuously measure real-time Intra-Abdominal Pressure (IAP) and Core Body Temperature (CBT) in critical care patients.

IAP is a vital measurement, especially in critical care and burn patients. IAP measurements are used to identify trends in IAP and detect a patient’s risk of developing potentially deadly complications resulting from elevated Intra-Abdominal Pressure (IAP), including Abdominal Compartment Syndrome (ACS). Though an elevated IAP is extremely common in the ICU (3 in 5 ICU patients experience elevation in IAP), mortality rates reach as high as 88% if that patient progresses to ACS and is left untreated. Despite the importance of IAP monitoring, only a mere 31% of practitioners routinely measure IAP because today’s current techniques are inefficient, operator dependent, limited by time intervals, and frequently yield unreliable results.

“TraumaGuard is a powerful tool to utilize in the ICU. In real time, we are able to monitor a patient’s intra-abdominal pressure as it fluctuates; we can respond immediately if a patient’s intra-abdominal pressure rises beyond normal levels. TraumaGuard is valuable because it helps us intervene as needed and guides our course of treatment for the patient,” said Dr. Leo Mercer, Director of Trauma & Acute Care Surgery at Hurley Medical Center.

TraumaGuard delivers next-generation critical care monitoring that is:

+Preventative

Detects elevations in IAP and emits proactive alerts at your patient’s bedside and nurses’ station.

+Accurate

Accurately measures IAP – within +/- 3mmHg – in a supine or elevated position.

+Automated

Connects to existing bedside monitors to automatically record and store measurements in the EMR system.

By capturing real-time, accurate, and continuous IAP measurements, TraumaGuard can enhance preventative care with early detection.

“Our mission is to advance the standard of care through pressure monitoring. We are excited to announce our flagship product, TraumaGuard, which continuously monitors IAP in critical care patients. With TraumaGuard, physicians will have – for the first time – a product that continuously monitors IAP, allowing their team to detect elevated IAP quicker and more accurately,” said Troy Hopper, VP of Sales and Marketing of Sentinel Medical Technologies. “We are looking forward to working with critical care teams across the United States to integrate TraumaGuard into their facilities.”

IAP is the 6th vital sign – it’s time to start monitoring it. Click here to learn how you can enhance critical care with TraumaGuard.

About Sentinel Medical Technologies

Sentinel Medical Technologies (www.sentinelmedtech.com) was founded to advance the standard of care through a growing suite of innovative pressure-based monitoring devices that suit a variety of disease states. We are unlocking the power of data at the point of care to deliver value-based health care solutions that are simple, efficient, and cost-effective.

