Room Alert Allows Employers to Maintain OSHA Compliance and Protect Staff Against Heat-Related Illness

WARREN, R.I., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures continue to rise across the world and organizations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) warn of worker safety due to heat illness concerns, AVTECH wants employers to know that they can trust Room Alert to help warn of conditions that could harm their employees.

Room Alert is the world's most popular environment monitoring platform designed to protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind. Room Alert is Made in the USA by AVTECH Software, Inc. and proactively monitors environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

OSHA has recently embarked on an awareness campaign to warn employers of the dangers of heat-related illnesses, and how current conditions are leading to an increase in incidents caused by high temperatures and heat index (also known as the "feels like" temperature). Part of OSHA's guidance includes monitoring conditions to warn of situations that could be hazardous to employees. Room Alert offers both temperature and heat index monitoring along with guidance features that allow users to set alerts based around accepted heat index thresholds with just a few clicks. By receiving immediate alerts to potentially hazardous conditions, employers can take steps to ensure their employees are adequately hydrated, taking breaks, and aware of conditions that may impact themselves and their fellow co-workers. To help educate users about heat index concerns and how Room Alert can help employers, AVTECH has set up a dedicated page with helpful information that can be found at AVTECH.com/HeatIllness.

"Our customers have been using Room Alert to monitor temperature and heat index in their facilities for years," said AVTECH President & COO Richard Grundy. "Employee safety is top of mind for warehouses, manufacturing environments and other workplaces that tend to experience heat and high humidity on a regular basis. With recent heat waves and increased climate changes, we've seen several other industries take proactive steps considering the latest OSHA guidance to install monitoring for employee safety. With built-in heat index guidance in our monitoring and alerting dashboard and software, we're proud to know that Room Alert is trusted to help keep people safe across the world."

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environmental conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environmental conditions in their facilities that can cause unexpected downtime, damage, or safety concerns. All Room Alert monitors come standard with free firmware updates as well as lifetime support.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood/water leakage, smoke/fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the U.S. military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!"

