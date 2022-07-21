Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

DULUTH, Ga., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) (the “Company”) will announce results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2022, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the market close.



The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ridefox.com and will be archived online for one year. In addition, North American listeners may dial (800) 459-5346, and international listeners may dial (203) 518-9544; the conference ID is FOXFQ222 or 36937222.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

Vivek Bhakuni

Senior Director of Investor Relations and Business Development

Fox Factory, Inc.

vbhakuni@ridefox.com

Direct: 706.471.5241