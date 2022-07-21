Q2 Report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 30 June 2022
Second quarter 2022-04-01 – 2022-06-30
- The total income of the Group was TEUR
168 631 (TEUR: 130 410)
- The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 23 346 (TEUR: 19 210).
- The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
10 389 (TEUR: 7 271).
- The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
12 692 (TEUR: 5 018).
- The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
9 188 (TEUR: 2 783).
- Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,69 (EUR: 0,21).
- Period 2022-01-01 – 2022-06-30
- The total income of the Group was TEUR
335 756 (TEUR: 258 534)
- The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 54 099 (TEUR: 45 329).
- The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
28 127 (TEUR: 21 801).
- The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
30 806 (TEUR: 20 706).
- The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
21 843 (TEUR: 12 417).
- Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1,64 (EUR: 0,93).
Events after period closing:
No significant events after period close are noted.
Holding of own shares
As per 2022-06-30 the company holds 129 122 B-shares representing 0,96% of the capital. In Q2 9 524 B-shares were purchased.
Financial information
www.fenixoutdoor.se/investerare/rapporter
The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication July 21 2022 at 15 00
Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58
