Myia Health Names Former Blue Cross Blue Shield MN CEO Craig Samitt Executive Chairman

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myia Health, a leading enterprise predictive analytics and virtual healthcare delivery platform, announced today the appointment of Dr. Craig Samitt, former President & CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Managing Director of ITO Advisors, as Executive Chairman. Samitt brings years of experience across the healthcare sector to Myia Health, spanning leadership roles at both health plans and health systems.



"The healthcare system is in great need of transformation to make the home a key venue of care, and to do that, we have to equip health systems with the technology and information necessary to provide a personalized and preventative model of care,” said Samitt. “Myia has created an end-to-end platform that encompasses risk analytics, RPM, AI driven triage, telehealth, and care management, and it is powering the nation’s first and largest virtual hospital, Mercy Virtual. This technology, vision, and proven performance will act as an accelerant for our industry’s transformation toward value.”

Dr. Samitt joins Myia Health after recently serving as President & CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Previously, he held healthcare leadership roles including Chief Clinical Officer and President of Anthem’s Diversified Business Group, President & CEO of HealthCare Partners, and President & CEO of Dean Health System. In his current capacity as Managing Director of ITO Advisors, he serves on numerous public, private, and non-profit boards.

“Over the course of his career, Dr. Samitt has led transformational change at some of the nation’s leading health systems and health plans, and brings that extensive expertise and a strong passion to Myia Health,” said Simon MacGibbon, Co-Founder and CEO of Myia Health. “He has dedicated his career to the modernization, re-invention and improvement of the care delivery space, all of which is a perfect fit for Myia’s vision to improve the standard of care and eliminate avoidable costs in healthcare.”

Samitt’s appointment comes during a year of momentum for Myia Health. The company introduced a new strategic advisory board , made up of renowned clinical, payer, and health system leaders and investors and also announced a new partnership with BioIntellisense . Myia powers the nation’s leading virtual hospital, Mercy Virtual, and is backed by clinical partners like the American College of Cardiology.

About Myia Health

Myia Health is the only comprehensive virtual care management platform that optimizes patient outcomes, clinical operations, and the economics of distributed healthcare delivery. Powered by advanced analytics and machine learning, the Myia platform seamlessly connects patient-reported and physiological data to clinical actions and outcomes, facilitating individualized care to patients in their homes. Founded in 2017, the Myia platform powers the world’s first and largest virtual hospital, Mercy Virtual; has helped transform the nation’s leading value-based systems; and partners with a new generation of health-at-home disruptors to help them deliver customer-centric, convenient, and affordable care. For more information, please visit www.myiahealth.com .

