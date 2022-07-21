Genetec solidifies # 1 position in expanding global VMS market, and increases worldwide market share, according to latest Omdia report

English French

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report from research organization Omdia, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, continues to be recognized as the leader in global video surveillance software. The scope of this year’s report was expanded to include VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) for the first time, and Genetec credits its continued market leadership to the development of innovative and flexible cloud solutions, and the strength of its unified security platform, Security Center.



“Genetec takes the trust and confidence the global market has shown in our products very seriously,” said Guy Chenard, Chief Commercial Officer, Genetec. “Our open and unified security platform underpins some of the world’s most sophisticated and demanding video management systems. Our end users, integrators, and our ecosystem of technology partners demand purposeful and reliable innovation from a trusted software developer.”

In the Americas, Genetec retained its leading position for the 11th consecutive year and recorded the greatest market share gain over the last three years. In EMEA, Genetec maintained its market position and in the Asia Pacific region (excluding China) the company posted significant year-on-year growth, and advanced to the #2 position in this diverse market.

In the Windows-based recorders category, Genetec sales growth continued to outpace the market, and the company maintained its top-two global ranking. This reflects the company’s leadership in ready-to-deploy security infrastructure, fueled by an increasing need for hardened appliances that address the growing demand for solutions that offer privacy and cybersecurity by default.

"Genetec was once again ranked as the largest software developer in the video surveillance software market, as well as achieving top-two ranking in worldwide Windows-based recorders sales,” said Oliver Philippou, Research Manager, Physical Security Technologies, Omdia. “As the video surveillance software market rebounded strongly in 2021 after the impact of COVID, Genetec continued to maintain its leading global position.”

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2022. Genetec, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

