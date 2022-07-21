Fresh Vine Wine Unveils New Online Shopping Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE), the premier producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, today announced a number of improvements to its e-commerce site, www.freshvinewine.com, that will offer the ultimate in convenient shopping experience, a reduction in shipping rates on all purchases, while also adding new perks for its Wine Club members.



"The wine industry has been notoriously bound by traditional practices for generations in the cellar, but also in technology and e-commerce solutions. It has failed to evolve with user-friendly trends that you see in other industries, making online checkouts fast and easy with payment option flexibility,” said Trent Brown, Chief Technology Officer, Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. “For two years, our team has been analyzing consumer trends and building a technological infrastructure to change that. Fresh Vine Wine’s new e-commerce platform marks a new era in how consumers shop for wine online, streamlining outdated direct-to-consumer platforms and expanding user experience capabilities.”

In an age of instant availability, offering Fresh Vine Wine customers flexibility is critical to ongoing success. Quarterly wine club shipments, previously worked, but customer sentiments show a desire for more frequency and control over product choice. Now members can select the varietal, number of bottles, as well as customize frequency for delivery.

"I am very pleased to introduce our new, online e-commerce site, www.freshvinewine.com. With the ability to have Fresh Vine Wine orders completed in as little as three clicks, we believe we have created the ultimate online Wine Shopping Experience, with the convenience and simplicity that distinguishes leading e-commerce sites. We have invested significantly in our e-commerce site to make it more user friendly, deliver better value, and provide quick and easy access to all of our premium varietals, while also improving our store locator to direct our consumers to their local stores. We will continue working closely with our e-commerce retailers as we expand Fresh Vine Wine availability across multiple retail channels,” said Rick Nechio, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Key attributes of the new e-commerce site include:

New shipping rates for all purchases made on www.freshvinewine.com: $9.95 shipping for 1 bottle (previously $17.95) 2+ bottles free shipping (previously 3+ bottles)





Fresh Vine Wine Club member perks: Now offering any 2 bottles for $29.90; additional bottles for $14.95 each (*Excludes Limited Reserve)



Fresh Vine Wine's vision is to be the leading "Better For You" brand in this emerging category, capitalizing on the trend toward healthy living that is sweeping the food and beverage industry. Fresh Vine Wine's strategy is to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding its product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine will continue to position its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, between $14.99-$22.99. Sauvignon Blanc is Fresh Vine Wine's latest entry into the premium wine market.

