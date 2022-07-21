OpsRamp Named to DEJ’s List of Top 20 Vendors for Managing IT Performance in 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, has been named a Top 20 Vendor for Managing IT Performance in 2022 by technology industry research firm Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ). The designation is a follow-up to DEJ’s market study titled “24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022.” After identifying these 24 key areas through end-user focused research, DEJ then identified vendors that were best aligned with the study’s findings and were leaders in many of these key areas.



OpsRamp, which develops a SaaS platform for hybrid IT observability, AI-driven event and incident management, and intelligent automation, was identified as a leader in several of these areas, including modernizing IT operations, managing complexity, managing innovation, enabling unique customer experiences, addressing performance incidents and enabling managed service providers (MSPs).

“OpsRamp’s strengths in both MSP and enterprise markets are in proving transparency around driving key outcomes such as understanding resource dependencies, simplifying monitoring [and] reducing costs,” said Bojan Simic, founder and chief analyst at DEJ and the report’s primary author. Simic also noted that OpsRamp’s support for more than 2,500 integrations “makes it particularly strong in hybrid and complex environments.”

Leading MSPs and enterprises use the OpsRamp platform to not only discover, monitor and observe hybrid IT environments but also apply machine learning and automation to improve critical metrics such as faster incident resolution and lower downtime.

OpsRamp enabled MSP customer Pinnacle Technology Partners (PTP) to scale its business by automating much of its high-volume IT operations work, allowing it to engage closely with customers to resolve critical issues and stay forward-looking for ongoing improvements.

“OpsRamp has allowed us to create that single pane of glass, have visibility across all of our customers’ infrastructures from a tenancy perspective and really be able to customize and manage them as if [PTP] were an extension of their team,” said Rick Pitcairn, vice president, managed services, at PTP.

DEJ surveyed more than 3,300 organizations around a variety of IT performance management topics. From this study, it identified 24 key requirements end users have for managing IT performance. It then provided additional analysis of how technology vendors align with those key requirements. According to DEJ, the goal of this research is to help end user organizations understand what solution is the best fit for their specific IT management needs.

“OpsRamp is honored to be recognized by DEJ as a leader for managing IT performance, in this exhaustive and comprehensive study,” said Bill Talbot, OpsRamp’s chief marketing officer. “With our extensive capabilities across hybrid observability, AI-driven event and incident management, and intelligent automation, we’re solving the most complex challenges that IT operations teams face today. This study provides recognition of our leadership in IT operations management and validation of our platform’s alignment with IT operations and service delivery teams’ biggest pain points.”

Download DEJ’s full report, 24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022 here. After you download this report, we will email you a copy of OpsRamp’s listing in DEJ’s Top 20 Vendors for Managing IT Performance in 2022 report.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence.

