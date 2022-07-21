Decision Point Launches OpusMXM to Help Health Plans Achieve Top Member Experience Ratings

BOSTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Point Healthcare Solutions, a leader in health plan member engagement management, today announced the release of OpusMXM, a ready-built solution to help health plans improve Medicare Star Ratings through proactive member experience management.



Decision Point has a proven track record of helping its clients achieve 5-Star member satisfaction ratings through strategic engagement driven by its predictive ecosystem that sits atop millions of member interactions with healthcare providers, internal health plan teams, and health plan vendors. The wealth of member touchpoints, outcomes associated, and member-level satisfaction scoring data that Decision Point has accumulated over the past ten years has enabled Decision Point to build the market’s first turn-key member experience management platform.

OpusMXM, the latest advancement in member engagement technology, enables health plans to rapidly build out focused multi-measure optimized member engagement campaigns, train outreach staff, and enable richer, more intelligent member interactions.

Health plans using Opus MXM (Member Experience Management) can:

Activate Informed and Empathetic Member Conversation: Outreach professionals and call center agents tailor their member interactions by referring to Opus engagement-specific “Things To Know”, a set of must-have bullet points that describe the member’s current point in their member journey and social determinants of health. Armed with a timeline of historical provider encounters and health plan interactions, teams who speak with members can always be aware of their members’ pain points.





Outreach professionals and call center agents tailor their member interactions by referring to Opus engagement-specific “Things To Know”, a set of must-have bullet points that describe the member’s current point in their member journey and social determinants of health. Armed with a timeline of historical provider encounters and health plan interactions, teams who speak with members can always be aware of their members’ pain points. Prioritize the Dissatisfied with AI Powered Member Experience Predictions: Segment members into actionable cohorts, such as members who are the most likely to respond negatively to a specific CAHPS question, are at risk for access issues, likely to disenroll from the plan, and over 50 quality and utilization focused health plan outcomes. In just a few clicks, program managers, quality leaders, and member experience directors can filter and export member lists by product, condition, satisfaction, risk of leaving the plan, HEDIS gap compliance, and prior/predicted provider utilization, minimizing the time between campaign planning and member engagement.



“Getting a handle on the member journey can be challenging because members interact with plans and providers via so many different channels and intermediaries” said Saeed Aminzadeh, founder and CEO, Decision Point Healthcare Solutions. “All of our customers have been upgraded to Opus MXM. They now have visibility into the member experience showing what has happened historically with the member and the predicted risk of things like negative CAHPS responses, potential for disenrollment, and overall engagement, providing a comprehensive tool for proactive member experience improvement.”

About Decision Point

Decision Point is a leading member engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains. For more information about Decision Point, please visit www.decisionpointhealth.com.

Dan Ready

Director of Business Development

Decision Point

781.264.5021

2 Oliver St, Boston MA

dready@decisionpointhealth.com

www.decisionpointhealth.com