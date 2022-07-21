LastPass Recognized Again by G2 as a Leading Password Manager

BOSTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass announced today several award wins based on user reviews by G2, a peer-to-peer review site that reviews leading software solutions. LastPass was recognized in 22 categories and highlighted as a leader in 16 categories including small business, enterprise, mid-market, and momentum for Summer 2022. These awards follow G2 recognizing LastPass as the only password manager on its annual Best of Security products earlier this year. LastPass’s list of recent milestones also includes the launch of its passwordless authentication and save and fill features, further demonstrating its reputation as one of the top password managers in the industry.



“As we evolve our product suite to offer the best experience for our customers, this recognition from G2 is a testament to our progress,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management at LastPass. “We are continuously striving to improve LastPass for consumers and businesses to help safely and securely store their passwords and personal information, and work to incorporate their feedback into each new feature and product update.”

LastPass’s reviews demonstrate that the password manager is a leader in the G2 Summer 2022 Grid Reports. Each review comes from verified LastPass users who rate how the password manager meets business requirements and provides security for their organization. Out of the 950 customers that have left user reviews, 93% gave LastPass 4+ stars.

The full list of awards includes:

Best Estimated ROI for seven straight quarters

Leader in Small-Business, Mid-Market and Enterprise each for 18 successive quarters

Easiest To Do Business with for Enterprise for three years in a row and Easiest Admin for Enterprise for 11 consecutive quarters

Leader in Momentum for 13 continuous quarters

High Performer in Enterprise for three years running

Leader in Products for 17 quarters in row

Fastest Implementation in Mid-Market for the past five quarters



To see user reviews from G2, please visit: https://www.g2.com/products/lastpass/reviews

About G2 Leader Awards

G2 is a leading peer-to-peer review site that provides unbiased user reviews on leading software solutions. Quarterly, G2 highlights the top-rated solutions in the industry, as chosen by customer reviews. Learn more: https://www.g2.com/ .