Unfold Names Sonia Lo President and Chief Executive Officer

DAVIS, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unfold, an industry leading seed and digital solutions company advancing the vertical farming industry to create great tasting, locally produced vegetables through new seed varieties, today announced Sonia Lo has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. She takes over from John Purcell, who will remain with Unfold but who has stepped down from the CEO role to support his family.



Lo is a highly regarded agtech executive with over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of scaling indoor agriculture operations. Most recently, Lo was the CEO of Sensei Ag, Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus’ Agtech venture in indoor farming. Prior to Sensei Ag, Lo was CEO of Crop One Holdings, Inc., a vertical farming company that owns FreshBoxFarms in Millis, MA and a joint venture with Emirates Flight Catering in Dubai; and held various leadership roles including at Google and eZoka, which she co-founded. She is also the founder of Chalsys Impact LLC – an investment vehicle focused on shortening and improving global food supply chains.

“Sonia’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of the indoor agriculture industry worldwide paired with her commitment to building and maintaining an inclusive company culture are invaluable as Unfold scales operations and expands its partnerships globally,” said Derek Norman, a member of the Unfold Board of Directors.

“In a short period, Unfold has become a trusted premium seed provider in the vertical farming industry as evidenced by its Innovation Partner Program, which includes nearly ten leading companies across four continents. I’m honored to join the company at such an important moment for both Unfold and the industry,” said Lo. “I’ve dedicated my career to scaling indoor agriculture operations with investment strategy and technology. Unfold has a unique opportunity with its industry leading germplasm and team, to help feed the world sustainably. I look forward to working with the team and its partners to propel the business to its next chapter of growth.”

About Sonia Lo

Sonia Lo is an experienced agtech industry executive who has served as CEO of Sensei AG, Crop One Holding, Inc. and held various leadership roles at Google and eZoka, which she co-founded. Lo currently also serves on the Board of Directors of Griffith Foods International, a 103-year-old, purpose-driven company, where she chairs the Climate Action and Corporate Venture vertical; Urban-Gro, a NASDAQ listed design-engineering firm focused on indoor growing facilities; and Hart Dairy, the US’s only Certified Humane dairy. Lo earned her bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in mathematics from Stanford University and an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School. She also holds professional chef and pastry degrees from London and City College.

About Unfold

Unfold is accelerating the “seed to table” capabilities of vertical farming with an integrated offering of superior seeds, digital services, and agronomic insight. Based in Davis, California, Unfold’s mission is to create a world where the freshest, most nutritious, and most delicious produce is available to every person on the planet. For additional information about Unfold or to hear about potential career opportunities, please visit our website at https://unfold.ag/.

