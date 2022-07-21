AXIM Biotechnologies Celebrates Feature on the Vision is More Than 20/20™ Podcast

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting ocular surface diseases, announced today that its CEO John Huemoeller has been featured on the Vision is More Than 20/20™ podcast.



The podcast discusses how Dry Eye Disease (DED) is significantly prevalent, especially because of increased electronic device use, surgical mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors, but is severely underdiagnosed. John shares how AXIM’s rapid quantitative tear test for Matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9), an inflammatory biomarker for Dry Eye Disease, is set to change the future of DED diagnostics.

John explains how this test, in addition to AXIM’s Lactoferrin and Ocular Immunoglobulin E (IgE) tests, helps doctors get a clear picture of what is causing their patients discomfort or other symptoms and helps patients get the treatment they need faster. He also educates listeners on how AXIM’s quantitative tests, compared to existing qualitative tests, give doctors the ability to accurately measure biomarker levels and understand how well treatment solutions are working for their patients in fine detail.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the great work that our team is doing with the tens of thousands of optometrists and other eye care professionals that make up this podcast’s audience,” said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. “We hope they see the significant value proposition of our research and diagnostic tests and want to purchase them for their clinics soon.”

To learn more about AXIM Biotechnologies, please visit https://aximbiotech.com/ . To be added to the waiting list to purchase tests, please visit https://aximeye.com/order/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. in this press release, and in this Vision is More Than 20/20 podcast episode, may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will ever be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency. Further, Axim’s eye care diagnostic products that are FDA cleared may not be manufactured in large enough quantities or that third parties with established eye care physicians will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidates are successful, they may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company. Various other factors are detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

