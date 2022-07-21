Sumo Logic Opens Registration and Call for Papers for Illuminate 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced registration is open for its sixth annual Illuminate 2022 community conference, taking place September 13-14, 2022. The two-day virtual event is an opportunity for Sumo Logic users, partners and community members to share best practices to help deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. You can register for this virtual event here .



In addition, the call for papers to speak at Illuminate 2022 is also open. If you have an interesting or unique customer use case or success story that highlights real-world strategies and technical insights on building, managing and securing your cloud-native applications using Sumo Logic, you can submit your speaker topics here .

“Practitioners and developers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to gain real-time analytics and insights from their cloud-native applications, helping them ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures,” said Dione Hedgpeth, Chief Customer Officer for Sumo Logic. “Illuminate is all about bringing together our global community to engage in a dynamic, content-rich virtual experience. Illuminate will new certifications, workshops and more to provide attendees with the ability to interact with their peers, share best practices and help solve some of their biggest challenges with real-time data analytics.”

WHAT: Illuminate Sumo Logic Community Conference 2022

WHEN: September 13-14, 2022

WHERE: Free, on-demand event will be held virtually and available globally

WHO: Audience of IT and security leaders and professionals across industries

WHY: Illuminate is the premier global education event that showcases best practices through real-world use cases and technical sessions in an interactive virtual experience that you can watch where you want, when you want. Dive into one of the recommended playlists or build your own to advance and optimize your skill-sets, and improve effectiveness to gain better operational and security insights across your digital business.

