Aerial Coordinator and Camera Pilot for Hollywood Films and TV Kevin LaRosa Becomes Pilot Ambassador for Bose Aviation

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kevin LaRosa, aerial coordinator and camera pilot for "Top Gun: Maverick," announced he will be a pilot ambassador for Bose aviation headsets.

"The opportunity to work with Bose Aviation is a dream come true. I've always found their products to be the best in the industry, and I use their headsets to help me communicate during mission-critical moments and in my day-to-day flying. This is a natural next step for me, and I look forward to continuing to wear their headset and supporting Bose at key aviation events in the coming year," said Kevin LaRosa.

Kevin LaRosa's recent film and TV credits include Iron Man, The Avengers, Transformers 5, The Gray Man, CBS's SWAT, Top Gun: Maverick, and the upcoming Sony film Devotion.

"Kevin's recent work in Top Gun: Maverick caught our attention, and his resume of other aerial coordination duties speaks for itself. We look forward to sharing more of Kevin's unique flying experiences with our pilot customers, so we're excited to explore this relationship together," said Sean Siff, Senior Marketing Manager for Bose Aviation.

Kevin LaRosa will be speaking at the upcoming 2022 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh convention in the Bose booth on Thursday, July 28, at noon local time.

About Kevin LaRosa:

Kevin LaRosa II is a third-generation pilot and second-generation aerial coordinator, and stunt pilot. From Iron Man to The Avengers and Transformers 5, LaRosa has piloted on an extraordinary list of film credits. He started logging flight time at the early age of 14 and accumulated his ratings as quickly as he could. By the time he was 18, Kevin was a commercially rated helicopter and multi-engine fixed-wing pilot, logging time in everything from King Airs to Hueys.

Today, he is an accomplished ATP-rated pilot in a multitude of fixed wing and rotorcraft and works heavily in the motion picture and television industries worldwide, coordinating and directing film sequences in the air and on the ground. LaRosa is a member of SAG and the Motion Picture Pilots Association, and his latest work can be seen in Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick, which premiered to global audiences May 27, 2022. For more info, visit www.kevinlarosa.com.

About Bose Aviation:

Recognized as a leader in aviation headsets for pilots, Bose Corporation has been engineering and manufacturing high-performance communication headsets for pilots for more than 30 years. Through Bose's current aviation headset lineup — the A20 and the ProFlight Series 2 — pilots operating in nearly any aircraft environment can experience an unparalleled combination of comfort, clarity, and noise cancellation. Additionally, Bose aviation headsets are TSO-certified and have been tested beyond the toughest conditions that most pilots will ever experience to ensure long-term product durability and reliability. Learn more about Bose Aviation by visiting boseaviation.com as well as Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Bose Corporation:

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music. Bose Corporation is privately held. The company's spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

