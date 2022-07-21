XIL Health Ranks No. 35 in the 2022 Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America Award

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XIL Health , a leading strategic analytics and technology company in the drug economics space that built the XIL Impact SaaS platform, today announces that it has been named one of the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America. The prestigious award recognizes forward-thinking and people-first organizations, and ranked XIL Health at No. 35 on the honorable list .

XIL Health is among other great recipients like PepsiCo, Blue Shield of California, Sargento and more. All awardees have proved that nurturing a company culture of growth, respect, and integrity are among their core values and practices. Being listed amid large, national, and some public companies as a small private company shows the impact XIL Health is making.

“We built XIL Health on the foundation of being a people-first organization,” said XIL Health CEO and Founder Susan Lang. “After working for decades in the healthcare industry and knowing the importance of a strong team, we built a business that was truly inclusive and represents the diversity of the world. We’re always prioritizing the well-being of our staff with unique benefits, such as paid parental leave for women and men, lactation rooms in the office, profit sharing and most recently adding mental health days. By implementing these practices we’ve shown that our staff is heard, cared for, and given room for professional growth and personal excellence.”

This recent recognition by Inspiring Workplaces follows XIL Health’s recent placement on Inc.’s 2022 Best Workplaces list. These two prestigious awards recognize XIL Health as a formidable employer in the healthtech industry with judges sifting through thousands of nominations and hand-selecting XIL Health as a leading workplace in America.

“XIL Health is a workplace that values employees and encourages a healthy work-life balance,” said Debbie Sanders XIL Health’s COO. “Cultivating a positive environment that creates impactful technology for our clients is paramount. It's an honor to be recognized for our efforts in creating a supportive work environment because this is something we’ve taken to heart and work on every day. Our benefits aim to reduce stress for our team members both in the workplace and at home.”

To learn more about XIL Health and the job opportunities available, please visit www.xilhealth.com/jobs . Follow XIL Health on LinkedIn to be notified of future job openings: www.linkedin.com/company/xilhealth .

About XIL Health

With a mission to help clients re-imagine business for greater success in the future, XIL Health is a strategic analytics and technology company dedicated to giving businesses what they need to compete and win in today’s uncertain healthcare market. The team works with PBMs, retail pharmacies, hospitals, health plans, startups, infusion companies, LTC pharmacies and convenience clinics to help them pivot, change their economics and find new opportunities within the rapidly changing pharmaceutical industry. By combining XIL Strategies and Analytics with XIL Technologies, organizations have access to a unique combination of pharmaceutical economics expertise and cloud-based data automation that helps them win. For more information, visit www.xilhealth.com .

