LoanStar Hires Industry Veteran to Fuel Growth

SWARTHMORE, Pa., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After six consecutive years of 300%+ growth, LoanStar is thrilled to announce the hiring of Eric Snyder as Chief Revenue Officer.

CEO Andrew Turner stated, "Eric is the best sales leader that I've worked with in my 25 years in fintech. He's fantastic at finding the right balance in building fair, long-term partnerships. He's passionate about developing relationships that grow exponentially, and he genuinely thinks of partners as his friends. That's the kind of culture we're building at LoanStar - long-term focused, trusted, and at the end of the day we're the kinds of people with who you want to be doing business.

Recently, Eric has been a critical part of the success that Splash Financial has had with credit unions in Fintech lending. Prior to that, Eric led sales for Temenos USA. He was a member of the executive team at Akcelerant Software where he created one of the best-known brands for quality and customer satisfaction. Eric's ability to navigate large strategic sales and partnerships, while juggling and scaling a sales organization is second to none. We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory at scale under Eric's leadership."

Snyder noted that, "I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity here at LoanStar. They've built the foundation for a solution which is exactly what the marketplace needs - point of sale lending, powered by small businesses with programs that benefit the American consumer. We're driving loans near instantaneously to power home improvement projects without the 'gotcha's' of hidden fees. The impact in the community - growing customers, helping small businesses, keeping funding local - couldn't be more critical in America today.

"I've been extremely impressed with what LoanStar has accomplished over the last six years, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team working every day to help our partners win."

For questions or inquiries, contact:

Andrew Turner

CEO

andrew.turner@loanstartech.com

