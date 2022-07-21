Terwilliger Pappas Opens Solis Nexton in Summerville, SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terwilliger Pappas, one of the Southeast’s premier multifamily property developers, is nearing completion on Solis Nexton, adding to its roster of 32 complete properties. Under the company’s marquee Solis brand, the newest property features 320 apartment homes in the Nexton neighborhood of Summerville. The project team includes Summit Contracting, Group 4 Architecture, Cline Design Associates, Seamon Whiteside and management company, Lincoln Property Company.



Welcoming home its first residents on July 29th, Solis Nexton offers contemporary finishes such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen islands with sleek shaker-style cabinetry and modern hardware. Solis Nexton’s extensive amenity list includes a saltwater pool, expansive fitness center and yoga studio, local hot and cold brew coffee on tap, community dog park and pet spa, and a business center brimming with work from home opportunities. The community is located just steps from Nexton Square, placing residents moments from Nexton’s premier attractions such as Hall’s Chophouse, Taco Boy, Poogan’s Porch, and Page’s Okra Grill.

“Solis Nexton will provide our residents the full complement of amenities found in all of our Solis communities while honing in on the signature neighborly spirit of Nexton,” said Tom Barker, Regional CEO of Terwilliger Pappas. “Positioned minutes from top employers, schools, conveniences, entertainment, and walkable to all the perks of Nexton Square, living at Solis Nexton puts residents at the pulse of the Nexton community, and we are excited and honored to be the newest addition to the neighborhood.”

Lincoln Property Company will serve as the management company and has already begun pre-leasing apartment homes at Solis Nexton. Lincoln currently manages 11 active communities in the Charleston area and is thrilled to be working with Terwilliger Pappas and the Nexton team on this project. “We are looking forward to welcoming the first members of the ‘inner circle’ here at Solis Nexton later this July,” said Danielle Lombardi, Business Manager at Solis Nexton. “This community is truly a place to enjoy the brighter moments and we’ve really perfected the resident experience to be one that is second to none in the Summerville submarket.”

To explore the collection of studios, one-, two- and three- bedroom offerings at Solis Nexton- visit: 6000 Front Street | Summerville, SC 29486 or call to schedule your tour today: (854) 300-4913. You may also visit the community online and explore virtual touring options at: www.solisnexton.com.

For more information on Terwilliger Pappas or its 32 properties, please visit www.terwilligerpappas.com.

About Terwilliger Pappas

Founded in 2013 by J. Ronald Terwilliger and Peter A. Pappas, Terwilliger Pappas develops best-in-class multifamily apartment communities in the Southeast’s most appealing submarkets. Terwilliger Pappas communities are identified by their marquee brand, Solis, and reflect the company’s elevated design emphasis resulting in the highest quality communities for residents, investors, and partners. Terwilliger Pappas is based in Charlotte, with regional offices in Raleigh and Atlanta.

About Solis Nexton

Solis Nexton is a vibrant community in the heart of the award winning, master- planned Nexton community. Enjoy our contemporary aesthetic, ideal amenities, and neighborly atmosphere while just steps away from renowned restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. At Solis Nexton, you’ll live a bit brighter. Welcome home.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company’s residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

Media Contact:

Tom Barker

Terwilliger Pappas

tbarker@terwilligerpappas.com

919-585-5191