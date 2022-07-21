Del Taco Continues to Lead QSR Category with Inflation-Hacking 20 Under $2 Value Menu Featuring $1.49 Crispy Chicken Tacos

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, continues to lead the QSR category with quality everyday affordable value offerings through its 20 Under $2 Menu and array of Crispy Chicken Tacos for only $1.49. To kick things off, Del is offering a buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) deal on the popular Crispy Chicken Tacos on National Drive-Thru Day on July 24 for an entire week through July 31 so guests can sample more than one of the three flavors. Guests can buy one Crispy Chicken Taco and get one free when they order through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com**.



“Inflation has made it difficult for Americans to enjoy some of their favorite experiences without breaking the bank, so we’ve made it a point at Del Taco to continue to lead the fast food industry with everyday value, freshness and flavors guests can count on,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With the introduction of the 20 Under $2 Menu that serves items like our $1.49 Crispy Chicken Tacos with three different flavors for an affordable price, we are proud of the exceptional value and variety we have been able to deliver for our guests. With inflation at a 40-year high, we like to say, ‘it’s the right menu at the right time.’”

The $1.49 Crispy Chicken Tacos on the Del Taco 20 Under $2 Menu include a crispy chicken strip, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese with a choice of creamy ranch sauce, zesty habanero sauce or chipotle sauce in a warm flour tortilla. The inflation-hacking 20 Under $2 Menu is not your average fast food value menu. It’s packed with many house-made, high-quality ingredients such as fresh house-made guacamole, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, freshly grilled marinated chicken, and Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco.

In addition to the week-long Crispy Chicken Taco BOGO offer celebrating National Drive-Thru Day on July 24, Del Taco is also launching limited-time only items including NEW Queso Crunchtadas®, $3 BreakFiesta®, and a NEW Strawberry Piñata Shake made with M&M’S® Candies on Thursday, July 28:

NEW Nachotada Crunchtada ® : Loaded with Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco, this Crunchtada is made with a thick, wavy, crunchy corn shell layered with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, seasoned beef, crispy tortilla strips, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, topped with fresh diced tomatoes, cool sour cream, and spicy sliced jalapeños.

: This perfect grab-and-go breakfast includes two Egg & Cheese Breakfast Rollers and 5 pc. Hashbrown Sticks at a great value. NEW Strawberry Piñata Shake made with M&M’S® Candies: Del’s newest shake is a rich and creamy hand-blended real strawberry shake made with M&M’S® Candies.

To find your favorite Del Taco items near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

** Valid Sunday, 7/24/2022 – Sunday, 7/31/22 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deal. Available only on orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com. Limit one offer per guest. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.



