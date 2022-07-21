Developers: Sumo Logic Delivers 3-Step Onboarding for Kubernetes Observability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today unveiled a new process to deliver Kubernetes observability in just a few clicks. This simplified process streamlines the Sumo Logic collection process and ensures faster time-to-value for Kubernetes observability.



This new experience makes it easy for developers to get up and running quickly with Kubernetes observability by:

Establishing appropriate collection for the Kubernetes environment (Orchestration, Infrastructure & App Data) with the proper metadata. Installing the relevant app dashboards to view data and help diagnose and troubleshoot issues. Validating automatically generated alerts.



With the rise in the adoption of Kubernetes, monitoring these systems becomes even more critical. According to the report, Monitoring Containers and Kubernetes Workloads, Gartner® states, “If supporting your monitoring infrastructure is manual or brittle, or instrumenting applications, data collection and visualization introduces friction for developers, it will be used (or not) inconsistently and visibility will be lost.”

“Developers are at the heart of challenging the status quo and getting the digital experiences we crave into service. Digital experiences simply do not advance without the needed visibility for developers to make them a reality,” said Christian Beedgen, CTO and Co-Founder, Sumo Logic. “Today, we take another step in delivering on the promise to deliver a premium developer experience. Onboarding Kubernetes data into Sumo Logic has never been faster, smarter, or more secure.”





To learn more about getting started, review the blog post, “ How to gain Kubernetes visibility in just a few clicks .”

Start onboarding Kubernetes data today with a free trial at sumologic.com/signup.

