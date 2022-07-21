HBS Begins Public Sale of Hot HBS DeFi Tokens!

TAIPEI , July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBS announced the public sale of USDT3 million (3,000,000) HBS DeFi tokens starting on July 21, 2022, at an estimated price of $0.17 (subject to change at the sole discretion of the Company).

Launched on 4th of July 2022, HBS tokens are trading on HashBrownSwap. IDO price was $0.018. View HBS Token K-line chart

HBS’ advisor Ian Scarffe is working closely with HBS to engage VCs to participate in a USD 20 million (20,000,000) equity offering.

HBS is an Open, Cross-Chain DeFi platform, with a next generation exchange and an easy-to-use wallet, designed for everyone to use. As the newest generation of DeFi wallet, non-crypto users can access HBS’ web-browser wallet within minutes. The wallet security is enhanced with automated control of private keys, activated by a user’s email and Google Authenticator.

Utilizing MASFi public blockchain’s cross-chain technology, HBS wallets can store BTC, ETH and BNB, without doing any network setting. Transfer of BTC, ETH and BNB are completed within 1-3 seconds with $0.10 gas, currently waived during public beta. With credit card, USD and EUR access to be introduced in Q3 2022, HBS provides users a powerful payment system, especially for cross-border payment, using BTC, ETH and USDT.

In addition to cross-chain trading capability, such as BTC/USDT(ERC20) and BNB/USDT(ERC20) trading pairs, HBS aims to build a Complete DeFi ecosystem, through co-branding with payment, financial product, deposit & lending, exchange, NFT, game and metaverse companies. HBS’s smart-contract wallet enables automated and transparent fee sharing with these strategic partners.

HBS is integrating with CDz.Exchange (CDZ), MAS PAY and MASBank under co-branding to be launched on HBS platform. CDZ is a crypto derivatives exchange with the BNB 2X Auto Leverage Index (BNB2X-ALI). MAS PAY will introduce credit card payment services to buy crypto currencies. MASBank will provide BTC and ETH collateralized P2P lending services.

HBS is integrated with Ave, an on-chain data terminal. Trading information and k-line charts of Altcoins listed on HBS can be seen on Ave’s website, including FARK, the first Altcoin, Free Arc DAO token, listed on HBS on May 17, 2022.

Aaron Tsai, Founder of HBS, MASFi public blockchain and MAS Capital together with tech team led by CTO Simon Hsu, a former Microsoft architect launched HBS for public beta in December 2021, with funding provided by MAS Capital (Cayman Islands).

About HBS

HBS is an Open, Cross-Chain DeFi platform with HashBrownSwap, a next generation exchange, designed for everyone. HBS is also a B2B2C platform for co-branding with strategic partners to quickly launch or expand their payment, financial product, deposit & lending, exchange, NFT, game and metaverse service.

About CDzExchange

CDZ is a crypto derivatives exchange with the BNB 2X Auto Leverage Index (BNB2X-ALI). CDZ 2.0 will be a cross-chain Derivative Exchange to be launched on HBS platform.

