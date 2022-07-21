HEIDENHAIN’s Linear Feedback Optimized for Machine Tools

Schaumburg, IL, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specially optimized for feedback on machine tools is HEIDENHAIN’s latest generation of linear scales, the LCxx6 series. Designed with an optimized internal scanning system, this series is resistant to liquid contamination and is quickly becoming the industry standard for position measurement on machine-tool linear axes.

As one of HEIDENHAIN’s most “robust” series of linear scales, the LC xx6 series offers the same mounting profile as its LC 1x5 / LC 4x5 encoders, though the newest LC 116 and LC 416 offer a different internal optimized scanning system which makes them easier to deploy. This scanning design utilizes true optimized optics, which ensures clear imaging even with contamination and condensation! This eliminates many air-purge needs which reduces the CO 2 footprint by 99%, thus raising the convenience and lowering the cost of Closed Loop position measurement. This new series closes the gap in performance in harsh environments when compared to inductive scanning.

The new scanning principle used in the LC 116 / LC 416 promises to extend several cost-saving benefits to its user, such as:

Reducing the mounting effort for the installer (no need to run line lines for an air purge system).

Reducing operating cost (less air filter exchanges, less air purge consumption).

Increasing machine efficiency (less machine downtime due to contaminated scales).

The LC 116 / LC 416 encoders share the same profile and measuring lengths as the LC 1x5 / LC 4x5 encoders. The available accuracies are ±3µm and ±5µm in either EnDat22 and FANUC05 interfaces (1Vpp and Mitsubishi interfaces are not yet available).

More information including two VIDEOs available at:

* https://news.heidenhain.com/machine-tool/measure-lengths

* Or at HEIDENHAIN TV on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuEg9gPqRTE

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and produces linear encoders, angle encoders, rotary encoders, and CNC controls as well as software solutions for the Digital Shop Floor. More than 8,600 employees worldwide are working on products that often lay the groundwork for technological advances in the most innovative global industries, including semiconductors, electronics, machine tools, and production equipment automation. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA. Here nine company brands are represented. More: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

#

High-resolution Image Available at: https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2022/LC1x6_LC4x6_RGB.jpg

Product Contact :

Milton Willis, Machine Tool Product Specialist

mwillis@heidenhain.com or 847-519-4856

Attachment