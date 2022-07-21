Silicone Elastomers Market size worth $ 4.11 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Silicone Elastomers Market” By Process (Extrusion, Liquid Injection Molding, Injection Molding), By End-User (Building And Construction, Healthcare, Construction), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Silicone Elastomers Market size was valued at USD 2.71 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2022 to 2030.



Global Silicone Elastomers Market Overview

Silicone elastomers are mainly used in the production of electrical insulation materials. They are widely employed in the aircraft industry for the event of insulating layers as well as high-temperature air ducts. Some silicone elastomers also are employed in the production of sealants. Their physiological immobility makes them appropriate to be used in attention, particularly for blood transfusions and implant valves & numerous prosthetic devices. Silicone elastomers have distinctive properties like high and low-temperature resistance, electrical insulation, physiological immobility, oil resistance, glorious weather ability, and flame retardance. As a result of these distinctive characteristics, silicone elastomers are widely used to replace organic compound merchandise in numerous industries like parts, automobiles, construction, electrical & physical science, medical, and food process.

The growth of the Silicone Elastomers Market has stagnated within the developed countries, like the North American nation, Germany, the UK, Japan, and alternative Western European countries, as the major end-use industries of those elastomers like automotive & transportation, electrical & physical science appliances, and trade goods have reached maturity. The steady economic process has conjointly affected the expansion of the market in these countries.

Medical-grade silicone elastomers are tested for biocompatibility and are appropriate for the attention trade. As a result of its low toxicity, silicone elastomers used for medical applications gift an occasional risk of unfavorable biological reactions and thus, gained acceptance for food and medical applications. However, micro-organisms and alternative microorganisms will have an effect on silicone material properties. Biocides are used to fight these microorganisms and forestall the buildup of harmful microorganisms that increase the chance of contamination or transmission of infections in humans.

Key Developments

On October 2021, Wacker Chemie AG acquired a 60% stake in a Chinese specialty silane manufacturer to strengthen its silicone business.



Key Players

The major players in the market are China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd., Mesgo S.P.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Dow Corning Corporation, KCC Corporation, Ltd., Reiss Manufacturing Inc., and Stockwell Elastomerics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Silicone Elastomers Market On the basis of Process, End-User, and Geography.

Silicone Elastomers Market, By Process Extrusion Liquid Injection Molding Injection Molding Others





Silicone Elastomers Market, By End-User



Building & Construction Healthcare Construction Others





Silicone Elastomers Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



SOURCE – Verified Market Research®