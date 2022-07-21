Jamul Casino Selects Passport Technology's Lush™ Loyalty Kiosk & Rewards Platform

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, today announced the selection of Passport's Lush™ loyalty and rewards platform and Mira™ player enrollment kiosks at Jamul Casino ("Jamul").

Passport's Lush loyalty platform introduces new opportunities for casino operators to increase player enrollment, engagement, and point redemption through customizable games, promotions, and dynamic offers.

"We chose Lush for the combined enrollment functionality and flexibility in creating unique, robust campaigns while providing a fun, seamless experience for our guests," said Kristel Nichols, Director of Marketing at Jamul Casino.

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, gamification, virtual drawings, multipliers, and patron-specific promotions through Lush's secure web application. Jamul guests will benefit from self-service features like player club enrollment, card reprints, dynamic games, and offers through the Lush kiosk. With configurable gifting options and the industry's first Earn and Shop™ redemption portal, guests will have the opportunity to redeem points instantly for e-gift cards, physical cards, real merchandise, or their inventory.

"We couldn't ask for a more collaborative and passionate customer than Jamul," said Diallo Gordon, Principal - Digital Wallet, Loyalty & Innovation, Passport. "Jamul places a heavy emphasis on superior guest service, analytics, tier progression (customer acquisition and retention), and dynamic promotions to its Sweetwater Rewards® program. This emphasis will be supported by the full Lush™ suite of products and allows Passport to augment and strengthen Jamul's position as the most Genuinely Generous® casino in the San Diego area."

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $32 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

