Global Home Decontamination Services Market to Hit $3.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home decontamination services market accrued $2.6 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $3.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Huge demand for various kinds of cleaning services and disinfection spraysboosts the growth of the global home decontamination services market. Furthermore, a prominentsurge in awareness abouthygiene and an increase in acceptance of decontamination services among customers have enhanced the popularity of home decontamination services. Moreover, the rise in urbanization across the globe is projected to generate new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast timeline.

COVID-19 Scenario

The home decontamination services market witnessed massive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the massive need for domestic cleanliness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), disinfection methods are necessary for households for restricting the spread of the COVID infection.

The COVID-19 disrupted a large number of services and home decontamination services were one of them severely affected due to lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global home decontamination services market based on type, end user, and region.

Based on type, the infection prevention and control segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the overall share of the global home decontamination services market. However, the biohazard cleaning segment is predicted to record the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the apartments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global home decontamination services market. However, the vilas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global home decontamination servicesmarket. However, the Asia-Pacific home decoration servicesmarket is set to record the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Key players profiled in the global home decoration services market research report are Bio Decontamination Ltd.,Shiny Carpet Cleaning, Duraclean International, Steamatic, EverWell Clean, JP McHale Pest Management, LLC, Rentokil Pest Control, NYC Steam Cleaning, Servpro, and The Ecosense Company.

