Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Reynoldstown Neighborhood of Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new community of luxury condominium homes coming soon to Atlanta. Camber Crossing by Toll Brothers will offer 33 two-bedroom residences in the heart of Reynoldstown. The community is scheduled to open for sale in November 2022.

Home buyers will have the option to choose from three spacious one- and two-story home designs with open-concept floor plans and modern architectural features. Home designs range from 1,136 square feet to 1,556 square feet of luxury living space, and feature 9-foot ceilings throughout, wide-plank hardwood flooring, high-end cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens.

“Camber Crossing offers everything that today’s home buyer desires in a new home,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta. “Homeowners will enjoy a luxury home that is built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known, coupled with an ideal location adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail.”

The most popular stretch of Atlanta’s BeltLine, the Eastside Trail offers homeowners easy access to Ponce City Market, as well as a plethora of shopping and dining options. Residents of Camber Crossing will also enjoy convenient access to major commuter routes with easy drive times to Atlanta’s Downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead business districts.

For more information on Camber Crossing and Toll Brothers communities in the greater Atlanta area, call (855) 229-5676 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachment