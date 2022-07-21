Konica Minolta’s Jackie Dato Named a Rising Female Star by CRN

Ramsey, NJ, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jackie Dato, Regional Dealer Manager for Konica Minolta, to its 2022 Rising Female Stars List. This annual list honors 100 up-and-coming, dedicated and driven women who are leaving their mark and making a difference for solutions providers throughout the IT channel.

Featuring a powerhouse list of nominees – hand-selected by the CRN editorial team and largely based on recommendations from channel chiefs and other channel management executives across the industry – this third annual list of Rising Female Stars represents extraordinary women who are working hard to help their channel partners find success. These IT channel standouts demonstrate an aptitude for growing their respective channel partner programs and initiatives through a variety of disciplines including marketing, channel program management and partner engagement.

Jackie Dato joined Konica Minolta three years ago, having spent 30 years in the office technology industry, rising from administrative sales roles to become a territory manager. Her efforts and results have been praised by her dealer partners, colleagues, vendors and senior management.

“We are so pleased to see Jackie’s hard work recognized with this well-deserved honor from CRN,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales at Konica Minolta. “Jackie brings a very high level of support to our mid-market dealer community in ways that are both efficient and effective. This allows our dealer partners to grow their business with us, including diversifying their portfolios, and also to become more profitable.”

“CRN’s 2022 Rising Female Stars list highlights the women poised to become tomorrow’s channel leaders and luminaries who consistently demonstrate dedication to IT channel innovation and excellence. All of these women are helping to create a brighter future for the IT industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of the Channel Company and CRN, I want to congratulate all the honorees. The change these rising leaders are helping to enact today will define the IT channel for many years to come.”

The 2022 list of Rising Female Stars can be found online and in a special July issue of CRN Magazine.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Visit The Channel Company online.

# # # # #

Attachment