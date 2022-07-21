Mobile Computing Devices Market Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Is Expected to Grasp USD 4.70 Billion by 2029

SEATTLE, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on “ Global Mobile Computing Devices Market ” published by Data Bridge Market research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The market insights covered in the Mobile Computing Devices report simplify managing marketing of goods and services effectively. Here, the market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges where each of these parameters is studied scrupulously. All the data and statistics provided in this market report are backed up by the latest and proven tools and techniques such as swot analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. With the latest and updated market insights mentioned in the report, businesses can concentrate to enhance their marketing, promotional, and sales strategies.

Global mobile computing devices market was valued at USD 4.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.79 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

The market for mobile computing devices across the globe is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate over the next few years. Emerging technologies, declining consumer electronics prices, industrialization, and government initiatives are all credited with this. Additionally, emerging markets provide a sizable pool of potential customers, drawing in international firms. Additionally, the electronics industry in China is anticipated to expand significantly, while the IT and telecommunications sectors in India are flourishing. These factors contribute to expanding the mobile computing devices market over the forecasted timeline.

The market has grown significantly over the past few years due to the expanding use of Mobile Computing Devices across various end-use sectors. As they bridge the gap between conventional laptops, PCs, and tablets, they are available with a wide variety of capabilities, which is driving a growth in the usage of mobile computing devices. Devices with features like cloud connectivity, mobility, and expanded portability are also considerably boosting the market for mobile computing devices. As a result, mobile computing devices are being accepted widely, for a variety of uses, across all age groups, and are expected to grow significantly in during the forecast period.

Opportunities:

The surge in Funding and Technological Advancements

The increasing level of funds by the organizations for research and development activities is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the mobile computing devices market's growth rate in the future. Additionally, the growing number of technological advancement by market players further offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

The Top Players Analysed in the Report are:-

Acer Inc. (Taiwan),

Apple Inc. (U.S.),

HTC Corporation (Taiwan),

Google Inc. (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., (Taiwan),

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.),

Accenture (Ireland),

FUJITSU (Japan),

Lenovo (China),

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (U.S.),

HP Development Company, L.P. (U.S.),

Microsoft (U.S.) and Samsung (South Korea)

Recent Developments

In July 2021, The CT45 and CT45 XP mobile computers have been introduced, according to Honeywell International, Inc. These portable computers are multifunctional productivity aids that facilitate the swift sorting, picking, and delivery of online orders by employees. These mobile devices include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s IoT mobile solutions and support Android 13.

In October 2021, Antuit.ai was purchased by Zebra Technologies for an undisclosed sum. Zebra Technologies is a manufacturer or provider of numerous technologies used to sense, analyse, and respond in real-time. Zebra Technologies' growing retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) software portfolio is aided by this acquisition. Antuit.ai provides top-tier retail and consumer product firms with digital solutions that aid in business transformation.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact Mobile Computing Devices Market most

The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Global Mobile Computing Devices Market Scope:

Type

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

Wearable Devices

Others

End User

Consumer

Industrial

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defence and Government

BFSI

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Others

Mobile Computing Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The mobile computing devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Mobile computing devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the mobile computing devices market because of the rising usages of mobile devices along with growing number of technological advancement within the region. Moreover, the prevalence of improves technology infrastructure in U.S., and Canada is further estimated to accelerate the expansion over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rapid industrialization and urbanization area within the region. Moreover, rising online retailing and gaming activities acts as a significant contributor to the expansion of the regional market.

Key Drivers

Burgeoning Demand of Gadgets

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

