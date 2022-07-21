Global Digital Pen Market to Generate USD 1.54 billion by 2030, Highlights a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global digital pen market generated USD 569.7 million in 2021, and is projected to generate USD 1.54 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, current market size & estimations, and top segments to help market players gather insights and determine steps to be taken to raise their stakes in the market.

Offering an extensive scenario in 245 pages, the report is a valuable source of insights and analysis to devise strategies for the future. With 152 figures and 315 tables, the research aims to help market players, investors, and startup companies in better understanding of the market scenario and take necessary steps to increase their digital pen market share.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/digital-pen-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 569.7 million Market Size in 2030 USD 1.54 billion CAGR 11.6% No. of Pages 245 Tables 315 Figures 152 Segments covered Platform Type, Technology, End User, and Geography. Drivers Rise in automation and digitization on the global level in numerous sectors High adoption of artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) technologies, Opportunities Rise in investments by regulatory bodies in developing digital infrastructure The emergence of concepts such as e-learning in the education industry

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market dynamics with drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global digital pen market. Rise in automation and digitization on the global level in numerous sectors and benefits of digital pens such as ease in operation and error-free database collection drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in internet penetration, high adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) technologies, and rise in dependency on smart gadgets supplement the market growth. On the other hand, increase in costs and lack of technological adoption in many countries are the factors that restrain the market growth.

Highlighting on the opportunities lying ahead that are estimated to raise the digital pen market size in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Semiconductor & Electronics category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Rise in investments by regulatory bodies in developing digital infrastructure and the emergence of concepts such as e-learning in the education industry create new opportunities in the next few years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/digital-pen-market

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of top segments and their sub-segments of the global digital pen market. Based on the report, the market is analyzed on the basis of top segments including platform type, technology, end user, and geography. By platform type, the research analyzes the market based on Android, iOS, and Windows. On the basis of technology, the report sub-segments the market into camera digital pen, trackball digital pen, accelerometer digital pen, and others. Based on end user, the report further divides the market into BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others. These segments and sub-segments are analyzed with the help of tables and figures.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the report further classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The research highlights that North America contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, and will maintain the dominance during the forecast period. This is due to integration of digital technologies and adoption of digital pen in the educational sector. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow steadily by 2030, owing to rise in internet penetration, increase in integration of smart devices, and the trend of bring-your-own-devices.

The research analyzes each segment and sub-segment based on aforementioned regions and their respective countries. This analysis is discussed with the help of tables and figures. This will help in determining strategies to consolidate their presence across the digital pen industry.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/digital-pen-market/inquire-before-buying

The report profiles and analyzes the leading market players operating in the global digital pen market. It analyzes market players such as HP Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Anoto Group AB, Wacom Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Canon Inc., NeoLAB Convergence Inc., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG, Moleskine S.p.A., Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., and Luidia Inc. They adopted various strategies such as innovations, collaborations, agreements, expansions, and others to ensure the international presence and strengthen their position in the market.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/digital-pen-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Mobile Robotics Market by Product (UGV, AUV, and AUV), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Support & Service), Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture & Forestry, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Nanotechnology Market by Type (Nano devices and Nanosensors), by Application (Electronics, Chemical Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Flexible Display Market by Component (Organic material, Substrate, Conductive layer, Backlight panel, and others), by Technology (Display Technology and Display Manufacturing Technology), by Application (E-reader, Smart phones, Tablet, Laptop, E-paper, and Television) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.